WATCH: Babes Wodumo adds fancy new ride to her car collection
Less than a year after getting a new Mercedes-Benz, musician Babes Wodumo has added a new Audi to her collection.
While many of us are counting our change and trying to make a plan for petrol get a lift back to work, Babes will be driving around in a new Audi S7.
Showing off her new baby on Instagram, the star simply declared: "Look at God" while giving fans a good look at the exterior of the ride.
According to Audi SA, Babes would have paid between just under R500k to R750k for the car.
Despite missing out on several high-profile awards, Babes had a productive 2017 with a busy touring schedule.
She dominated headlines in 2017 for missing two international award ceremonies over visa issues and her attempts to launch several projects away from music including a nursing home, a range of weaves and a reality show.
