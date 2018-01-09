WATCH: Babes Wodumo adds fancy new ride to her car collection

Less than a year after getting a new Mercedes-Benz, musician Babes Wodumo has added a new Audi to her collection.

While many of us are counting our change and trying to make a plan for petrol get a lift back to work, Babes will be driving around in a new Audi S7.

Showing off her new baby on Instagram, the star simply declared: "Look at God" while giving fans a good look at the exterior of the ride.