TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Babes Wodumo adds fancy new ride to her car collection

09 January 2018 - 10:10 By Kyle Zeeman
Babes Wodumo has started the year with a new car.
Babes Wodumo has started the year with a new car.
Image: Via Babes Wodumo's Instagram

Less than a year after getting a new Mercedes-Benz, musician Babes Wodumo has added a new Audi to her collection.

While many of us are counting our change and trying to make a plan for petrol get a lift back to work, Babes will be driving around in a new Audi S7.

Showing off her new baby on Instagram, the star simply declared: "Look at God" while giving fans a good look at the exterior of the ride.

Look at god 🤷‍♀️😊😊 @officialniniola

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

According to Audi SA, Babes would have paid between just under R500k to R750k for the car.

Despite missing out on several high-profile awards, Babes had a productive 2017 with a busy touring schedule.

She dominated headlines in 2017 for missing two international award ceremonies over visa issues and her attempts to launch several projects away from music including a nursing home, a range of weaves and a reality show.

Denise opens up about TV show regrets: I'm standing by my truth

Even though Denise Zimba may have had a productive 2017, however it also taught her invaluable lessons about standing up for herself to avoid having ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Skolopad wants to be a classier 'nudist' in 2018

Even though Skolopad's social media campaign to leave nudity in 2017 fell through, she has decided to reinvent herself to give people what they want ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'I have H&M clothes I'm going to burn' – Local celebs outraged over racist advert

Some of SA's most famous faces have expressed outrage over international clothing brand H&M's latest advert showing a little black boy wearing a ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Thembi Seete spoils herself with R760k wheels

Thembi Seete has stepped into the new year with a sexy new Range Rover worth over R700,000 and wants to inspire fans to work hard at making their ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Thembi Seete spoils herself with R760k wheels TshisaLIVE
  2. Kgomotso Christopher's body is everything TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Security rescues AKA after failed crowd surfing attempt TshisaLIVE
  4. DMF's Nonceba gives fans 'Skolopad vibes' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Zodwa dancing in her bikini. Cause KeDezemba TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X