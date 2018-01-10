Flop or fab? Dineo Ranaka’s reality show splits Twitter

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the show's premiere, Dineo said she joined the show because she felt that she had a purpose to serve in the lives of the people she met.

"I have a passion for people and their well-being. I want to see people overcoming. I want to see people living restfully in spirit and in soundness of mind. I want to see people being more cognizant of their contribution to the outcomes of their lives because when you can hold yourself accountable no one can turn you against yourself!

"I feel purposed for this show. I feel called to duty to fulfill God's purpose for me. I am so deeply passionate about the concept of life orientation and how it teaches us to be great at being human beings."