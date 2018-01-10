Flop or fab? Dineo Ranaka’s reality show splits Twitter
Dineo Ranaka made a return to reality TV this week with a new series aimed at uncovering long-lost secrets to inspire normal South Africans to live their truth, but not everyone was impressed.
Yimlo premiered on Tuesday night and soon dominated conversation on social media, topping the trends list as fans voiced their opinions on it and debated on whether it was worth watching again.
YimLo started on a low ay ngeke...ngicela irefund MultiChoice, I didn't sign up for this.#YimLo pic.twitter.com/kMBZwbYnE7— Mxo M (@Mxovaristo) January 9, 2018
I should not be laughing but #YimLo pic.twitter.com/6IJowIWVaY— Unapologetic 💫🇿🇦 (@KwanzaMvelase) January 9, 2018
This is like the big secret #yimlo pic.twitter.com/jKNgr9JUci— chineke meh (@Vhuhwavho_) January 9, 2018
Kanti what’s happening on this sho??? #Yimlo pic.twitter.com/JKtRbaeCTW— iPantsula Lase Masababsin (@BlackBeatSA) January 9, 2018
#YimLo is the most unnecessary show I've seen on TV. Like Dineo should try knitting of something. Whoever pitched that idea beka nqanyukelwe— Yam Yam (@Intemnandi) January 10, 2018
#YimLo is something different & fresh and there are some great lessons coming out from this 1st episode alone. Dineo is really good. 🙌🏽— Pat@PTK (@pat_kheswa) January 9, 2018
@dineoranaka @Mzansimagic
Most presenters, tend to make the shows about themselves not the guests, not @dineoranaka well done on #YimLo. She's brilliant— BeInspired (@Tsigwili) January 9, 2018
Im watching #YimLo mara guys i country yethu i Lit. pic.twitter.com/vt06TEijS6— bhuti ka duduzane (@siya_gumbi) January 9, 2018
The first episode featured a woman who lived a "double life". She confessed that she was both a churchgoer and a twerker for money.
That reaction was priceless 😂😂😂. As a family, we were on the floor laughing!— Spirit Ndlovu (@bspiritndlovu) January 9, 2018
.#YimLo pic.twitter.com/ndoU9Pstx1
Twitter was filled with hilarious memes and jokes about the woman, her twerking and "disappearing" eyebrows.
#yimlo worshipper by day and twerker by night pic.twitter.com/14bXlySCLk— Violet R. Blu (@R_Blu) January 9, 2018
#YimLo nothing wrong here, moghel is making an honest living pic.twitter.com/TBtCTTunbd— Violet R. Blu (@R_Blu) January 9, 2018
This Economy is bad! Do what you gotta do n pay your bills girl!#yimlo pic.twitter.com/HsQnZ129iI— Nwa-Mfezi (@Nwa_Hlayiseka) January 9, 2018
Iyo its really tough being a girl, bo Fefe ke bo church girl on sundays and bo twerk queen at night #yimlo pic.twitter.com/egM6FvuxpS— Motaung Wa Ramokhele (@Mathabo__M) January 9, 2018
She wasn’t aware that she’s wiping off part of her eyebrow 🤣🤣🤣 #YimLo pic.twitter.com/jhT6nZSRLM— im dumb and stupid (@BiophoniK) January 9, 2018
Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the show's premiere, Dineo said she joined the show because she felt that she had a purpose to serve in the lives of the people she met.
"I have a passion for people and their well-being. I want to see people overcoming. I want to see people living restfully in spirit and in soundness of mind. I want to see people being more cognizant of their contribution to the outcomes of their lives because when you can hold yourself accountable no one can turn you against yourself!
"I feel purposed for this show. I feel called to duty to fulfill God's purpose for me. I am so deeply passionate about the concept of life orientation and how it teaches us to be great at being human beings."
