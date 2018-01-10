TshisaLIVE

Flop or fab? Dineo Ranaka’s reality show splits Twitter

10 January 2018 - 09:33 By Kyle Zeeman
Dineo Ranaka's latest reality show drew mixed reactions.
Dineo Ranaka made a return to reality TV this week with a new series aimed at uncovering long-lost secrets to inspire normal South Africans to live their truth, but not everyone was impressed.

Yimlo premiered on Tuesday night and soon dominated conversation on social media, topping the trends list as fans voiced their opinions on it and debated on whether it was worth watching again.

The first episode featured a woman who lived a "double life". She confessed that  she was both a churchgoer and a twerker for money.

Twitter was filled with hilarious memes and jokes about the woman, her twerking and "disappearing" eyebrows. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the show's premiere, Dineo said she joined the show because she felt that she had a purpose to serve in the lives of the people she met.

"I have a passion for people and their well-being. I want to see people overcoming. I want to see people living restfully in spirit and in soundness of mind. I want to see people being more cognizant of their contribution to the outcomes of their lives because when you can hold yourself accountable no one can turn you against yourself!

"I feel purposed for this show. I feel called to duty to fulfill God's purpose for me. I am so deeply passionate about the concept of life orientation and how it teaches us to be great at being human beings."

