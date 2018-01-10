TshisaLIVE

Helicopter rides and weekends away - Mshoza's hubby wins the romance game

10 January 2018 - 08:06 By Jessica Levitt
Mshoza is happier than ever as a Mrs.
Mshoza is happier than ever as a Mrs.
Image: Instagram

Kwaito star Mshoza may have had a turbulent love life, but since getting married to Thuthukani Mvula, the musician has said she is happier than ever.

It was recently her birthday and Mshoza boasted about how her man spoilt her, taking her for a weekend away, which included a helicopter ride and horse riding.

Mshoza happily posted pictures of herself and called her hubby her king, insisting that love conquers all.

When news of the couple's marriage first emerged it was reported Thuthukani was still married and his estranged wife was preparing for a legal battle.

But that hasn't stopped Mshoza from living her best life. Take a look at some of her snaps.

#loveconquersallthings 🍾#MrsMvula 📸hubby

A post shared by THE_EMPRESS 👑 (@mshozabhoza1) on

Perfection 💍Mrs M.

A post shared by THE_EMPRESS 👑 (@mshozabhoza1) on

#capricornseason #birthdayweekend 💎💍MrsMvula

A post shared by THE_EMPRESS 👑 (@mshozabhoza1) on

Dinner time with my King❤ #MrsMvula #godmother

A post shared by THE_EMPRESS 👑 (@mshozabhoza1) on

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. 'I have H&M clothes I'm going to burn' – Local celebs outraged over racist ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Thembi Seete spoils herself with R760k wheels TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Security rescues AKA after failed crowd surfing attempt TshisaLIVE
  4. DMF's Nonceba gives fans 'Skolopad vibes' TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Tira: Zodwa Wabantu's language will be 'cleaner' in 2018 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
KZN farmer accused of shooting mourners says he acted in self defence
X