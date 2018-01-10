Israeli-South African artist Oshri clinches record deal with Akon

In a matter of minutes musician, Oshri Elmorich went from being an “unrecognised artist” to bagging a record deal with US singer Akon’s internationally acclaimed label Konvict Muzik!

The musician told TshisaLIVE that he believes that meeting Akon happened by pure fate, while he was rehearsing in studio one day.

"Akon walked in while I was in rehearsals, I didn't know he was there. But I heard when I started singing, the room went quiet and he (Akon) asked who I was. Then we started a conversation and next thing I knew, I was signed!"

The musician, who was born in Israel and grew up in South Africa said he identified as an Israeli-South African, because he believes home is not a place, but the people who love you and accept you.

Oshri moved to the States in 2014, where he has been mentored by Wyclef Jean, after he won singing competition, TRACE Music Stars which completely changed his life.

He said he was ecstatic about working with Akon because he's always been a fan of his (Akon's) music.

“Since that miraculous meeting, I've met with him many times. I went to Kenya with him and many other places, then flew to Atlanta where we signed the official documents there. We had to get to know each other and make sure we are on the same page. He advised me on things like my music direction and brand. We've had interviews together and he keeps saying our relationship is more than 'just a collaboration' the picture he has is so big!"

Oshri plans to release his EP later this year but already has singles, Bad Reputation, Crazy But Free and his latest single Too Much under his belt.

Akon's record label has had a hand in the successful careers of artists such Wizkid, 2face Idibia and Nigerian twins P-Square as well as Brick & Lace, T-Pain.