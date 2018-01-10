Khanyi Mbau pens split confirmation - fans refuse to believe it

Khanyi Mbau and Tebogo Lerole have been serving relationship goals for years. But in a shock move, the TV presenter confirmed on social media that the pair have split.

"Today I made peace with a battle that I have lost. I have accepted defeat. My greatest fear and my greatest loss... letting go of the man I gave my heart too @edwardbillion. It has taken so much from me in convincing myself that I am okay? Today I chose to face my fears and accept my truth. Today I let go of my greatest pain. LOVE IS PAIN. My first ever experience of being truly in love and being fearless. But the very same love has made so small and so sore inside. I have lost me."

She posted the message on her Instagram account and fans refused to believe it. Khanyi and Tebogo were together for most of the festive season and didn't give any clue of trouble in paradise, but instead posted their usual loved-up pictures.