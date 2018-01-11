His crush has a bae & kids but Sbu still wins the day on Uyang'thanda Na

Bachelor Sibusiso had Uyang'thanda Na fans on the edge of their seats on Wednesday night when he took his shot and declared his love for his crush Evelyn on TV.

The second season of the popular reality show was more lit than a Christmas tree and soon trended for several hours on social media.

On the episode Sibusiso faced tough odds when it was revealed that his crush had a boyfriend and children. Many thought he would not be able to pull it off, including his Joyous Celebration namesake Sibusiso "Sbu Noah" Desmond.