His crush has a bae & kids but Sbu still wins the day on Uyang'thanda Na
Bachelor Sibusiso had Uyang'thanda Na fans on the edge of their seats on Wednesday night when he took his shot and declared his love for his crush Evelyn on TV.
The second season of the popular reality show was more lit than a Christmas tree and soon trended for several hours on social media.
On the episode Sibusiso faced tough odds when it was revealed that his crush had a boyfriend and children. Many thought he would not be able to pull it off, including his Joyous Celebration namesake Sibusiso "Sbu Noah" Desmond.
So the lady has a boyfriend and kids and he thinks going on national tv to confess his love for her is a good idea? #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/ousOaFNA7D— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) January 10, 2018
Things aren't looking up for Sibusiso right this minute 😐💅 #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/zp8ISFkfbt— Thando🔍 (@Thando_E) January 10, 2018
Evelyn has a boyfriend...ba tlo go trapa boss, niggas rats are gonna come for you #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/MCoFXglVuw— Teeks (@Tumikay_) January 10, 2018
Sibusiso...Im worried but ke #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/VVtK8OBkZc— Queen Lostris (@noxee50) January 10, 2018
But Sbu's charm and nerves of steel won over Everlyn, much to the surprise of fans.
I thought he wasn’t going to take an L. BUT He got the girl 🎉👏🏽 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/vI9cZFHOQK— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) January 10, 2018
When he said ill be there for you and the kids...😢😢😢😢😢😢#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/WHwTMnCndB— Roman Mdima (@Siduduzile20) January 10, 2018
#UyangthandaNa can we all just say we never saw that coming pic.twitter.com/WkTl0wh9vx— NewAge (@GiftMona) January 10, 2018
Sibusiso right now #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/G6tqAVbGnw— PapaVutlhari (@Gajeni_) January 10, 2018
#UyangthandaNa heee Evelyn didnt expert to see Sibusiso, ku zoba lit😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/81K8Yzk5ae— ♥motho wa Bae💝 (@lynxx_linkian) January 10, 2018
It went well for Sibusiso,danm I didn't think It will #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/opZY3PeQuT— STOP RACISM IN SA❌⛔ (@sharepart) January 10, 2018
In the end, viewers celebrated the win and couldn't help but gush over the couple.
#UyangthandaNa Sibusiso is the leader for all those in the friend zone.. Black child it's possible 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z9oPUOZUNk— shah (@shah_therobot) January 10, 2018
#UyangthandaNa— Cde Leps (@Mr_Leps) January 10, 2018
Sibusiso just got his women....i love them already. pic.twitter.com/MKUc0HtZod
I luv you Evelyn for making my night, ncooooooo cute couple— Ubabes osi stering (@pnnomzaza78) January 10, 2018
Next week Ayanda #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/WJBx4ScmPM
