TshisaLIVE

His crush has a bae & kids but Sbu still wins the day on Uyang'thanda Na

11 January 2018 - 09:51 By Kyle Zeeman
Sibusiso confessed his love to his crush on Uyang'thanda Na this week.
Image: Via Thomas Gumede's Instagram

Bachelor Sibusiso had Uyang'thanda Na fans on the edge of their seats on Wednesday night when he took his shot and declared his love for his crush Evelyn on TV.

The second season of the popular reality show was more lit than a Christmas tree and soon trended for several hours on social media.

On the episode Sibusiso faced tough odds when it was revealed that his crush had a boyfriend and children. Many thought he would not be able to pull it off, including his Joyous Celebration namesake Sibusiso "Sbu Noah" Desmond.

But Sbu's charm and nerves of steel won over Everlyn, much to the surprise of fans.

In the end, viewers celebrated the win and couldn't help but gush over the couple.

