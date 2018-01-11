IN MEMES: DJ Zinhle & Twitter 'frustrated' by Mbali's attitude
Thursday night's episode of SABC 1's It Takes A Village left host DJ Zinhle and Twitter frustrated as the the woman that the show was trying to help secure a job seemed reluctant to accept help.
Twitter couldn't believe how picky Mbali was and felt her attitude was misplaced for someone who needed help.
However Zinhle's grace was applauded in how she handled Mbali's unwillingness. Some tweeps felt someone else would have "killed for the help" and Mbali just wanted to "slay".
The memes came flooding in:
#ItTakesAVillage— Savage Ⓜouth (@Kamogelo_MN) January 10, 2018
But Mbali is not meeting these people halfway hey. I mean you have the resources to use but you letting them go to waste. She is not serious shem and it's painful cause another person could've been helped with the time she is wasting. pic.twitter.com/SytPRMTypm
As Mbali laughs at the Garden job offer😂😂😂 this one wants to slay #ittakesavillage pic.twitter.com/1zKi7H4TT1— Akathathwa ngoDecember (@Nocksolo) January 10, 2018
#ittakesavillage Mbali's group/friends ngathi bayabu mpompa bonke nje pic.twitter.com/l5fegbKmqw— Thingo🌠✌ (@SnikiweSShamase) January 10, 2018
Mbali Mbali Mbali Mbali— 18 Jan Birthday🎈🎉 (@Angelleshwala) January 10, 2018
😥😥😩😩😩😩😩😧😧#ItTakesAVillage pic.twitter.com/nRIzNfz2yz
#ItTakesAVillage kodwa mbali 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/mCs2fwyz6d— LaMahlangu (@Thandek97433038) January 10, 2018
#ItTakesAVillage Mbali's Story is confussing 😱🤔🤔@DJZinhle pic.twitter.com/KESQunk3e4— @ThandiRecords (@ThandiRecords) January 10, 2018
