IN MEMES: DJ Zinhle & Twitter 'frustrated' by Mbali's attitude

Thursday night's episode of SABC 1's It Takes A Village left host DJ Zinhle and Twitter frustrated as the the woman that the show was trying to help secure a job seemed reluctant to accept help.

Twitter couldn't believe how picky Mbali was and felt her attitude was misplaced for someone who needed help.

However Zinhle's grace was applauded in how she handled Mbali's unwillingness. Some tweeps felt someone else would have "killed for the help" and Mbali just wanted to "slay".

The memes came flooding in: