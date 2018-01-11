I've sat in silence & just cried- Zahara to honour Robbie Malinga in song

Two weeks after the death of award-winning producer Robbie Malinga, one of his most famous proteges, Zahara, says she is still battling to come to terms with his loss and plans to dedicate several music projects to him over the next few months.

Zahara gave a moving performance at the star's memorial and told TshisaLIVE she still felt like Robbie's death was all a bad dream.

The producer died at his home on Christmas Day surrounded by close friends and family. He had earlier in the year been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

"It still doesn't feel real because it came as a real shock. I mean he was performing, and the next minute he was sick, and then passed on. It was too much. Our Christmas will never be the same. I was a daughter to him and I have sat in silence a lot of times since his death and just cried. I am just trying to do what he would have wanted me to do: to keep going."