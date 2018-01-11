Major League DJz complain about no support from government

After numerous successful concerts, Major League DJz has some strong views about the lack of support from government towards musicians.

In a series of tweets the DJs reflected on how their efforts to bring thousands of people together seemed to go unnoticed by government.

"We bring the youth together in its numbers (thousands) come hail or snow...literally. Not once has any government department or anyone of sort supported us."

The pair went on to recall that Mandela once said people doing "extraordinary" things should receive support.