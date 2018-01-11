Major League DJz complain about no support from government
After numerous successful concerts, Major League DJz has some strong views about the lack of support from government towards musicians.
In a series of tweets the DJs reflected on how their efforts to bring thousands of people together seemed to go unnoticed by government.
"We bring the youth together in its numbers (thousands) come hail or snow...literally. Not once has any government department or anyone of sort supported us."
The pair went on to recall that Mandela once said people doing "extraordinary" things should receive support.
Just been thinking...come March and September..we give Johannesburg one of the biggest social event across South Africa. We bring the youth together in it numbers (Thousands) come hail or snow...literally. Not once has any government department or anyone of sorted supported us.— #Uthando (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) January 10, 2018
What is it that we are missing? Because #MajorLeagueGardens is a culture built by the ppl for the ppl. We are 5 years old this year.— #Uthando (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) January 10, 2018
I do know Mandela once did say. We need to support those that are doing anything out of the ordinary.
The DJs plan events that are often highlights on the social calendar.
Major League Gardens has become one of the most popular music festivals in the country but has also become a target for thugs, who have sometimes spoilt the day by mugging and assaulting concertgoers outside of the venue.
In addition, security fears also led to the postponement of a Major League All Black party in Soweto in May amidst protests in the community last year.
The pair added that they were not necessarily after monetary support but could be supported in other ways, like with infrastructure and police assistance.
However, despite the challenges they plan to "rock" with or without the support.
Anyway we going to rock. With or without support. Numbers don’t lie. And our people don’t too. And there again. Support doesn’t mean monetary value. But support with state infrastructure, JOC, JMPD etc.....— #Uthando (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) January 10, 2018
Songstress K Naomi offered the DJs some words of encouragement, saying the twins have done well without the help and should continue because they have great support from fans.
P.S Use your connections wisely...— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) January 10, 2018
You have friends in the same industry who can help you out.
BUT at the end of the day without your supporters (people who buy actual tickets and come rock) there wouldn’t be anything, no matter who you have on board... https://t.co/cHb7yQl3Sf
Can’t wait on anyone. It’s just something we have been thinking about. And it’s a good thing that we rocking with or without them. https://t.co/FHFMDQ5uwC— #Uthando (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) January 10, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE