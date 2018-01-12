Cassper shook by fan’s ‘fertilise’ request

Cassper Nyovest was left shocked and confused on Thursday evening after a fan requested that he come "fertilise something" of hers.

The fan made the suggestion in a tweet to the star, writing: "where are you? Need you to fertilise something".

She later deleted the tweet and made her account private, but not before fans pointed out that she claimed to be "happily married" on her bio.

Cassper was also taken aback by the request and simply responded by laughing and asking her to repeat herself.

The comment section lit up with hilarious memes and jokes in response to the tweet.