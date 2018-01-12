Cassper shook by fan’s ‘fertilise’ request
Cassper Nyovest was left shocked and confused on Thursday evening after a fan requested that he come "fertilise something" of hers.
The fan made the suggestion in a tweet to the star, writing: "where are you? Need you to fertilise something".
She later deleted the tweet and made her account private, but not before fans pointed out that she claimed to be "happily married" on her bio.
Cassper was also taken aback by the request and simply responded by laughing and asking her to repeat herself.
The comment section lit up with hilarious memes and jokes in response to the tweet.
The thirst is real fam pic.twitter.com/ERpzPQaGAd— 🌸December 31st🌸 (@precious_pwesh) January 11, 2018
Don't need my 'loving wife' to play like this lol pic.twitter.com/G9NhCq7PXz— #anidakwangi (@too_blacker) January 11, 2018
Hayi, hayi sisi. Cassper is in the process of getting @Boity back. pic.twitter.com/5zUQfhEbnI— Nezo Manjo (@Queen_Enn) January 11, 2018
@Omolarami__ Refiloe Ema nyane you said after 5years then fertilization shall happen... Or me maka? pic.twitter.com/YQsotBzW5z— Martha 🌴 (@Martha_KingM2) January 11, 2018
Boity will beat you my sister beware pic.twitter.com/PCKY5IbTn2— London ,UK.19 May 😂 (@MayLondon) January 11, 2018
Cassper has been mum on his love life of late but many fans are still holding out in hope that Boity and Cassper will one day again rekindle their romance. They flooded social media earlier this week when Cassper paid compliment to Boity and her beauty products.
The couple broke up in late 2015 and speaking to TshisaLIVE at the launch of Somizi's memoir, Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit last year, Cassper said he had spoken to Boity about rumours that she had a new boyfriend.
"I asked her about it but she wouldn't tell me anything. She was like, 'it's none of your business'. I'm not heartbroken because we are really good friends. I don't think that it's her boyfriend but if it is, good for her. If she's happy, I am happy," Cassper said.
