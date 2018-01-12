TshisaLIVE

Designer Asanda accuses Isibaya of dress plagiarism: My brand has been devalued

12 January 2018 - 07:40 By Jessica Levitt
Dress drama: Asanda's design and the one that was going to be used on Isibaya.
Dress drama: Asanda's design and the one that was going to be used on Isibaya.
Image: Instagram

Designer Asanda Madyibi has slammed the directors of Isibaya after images of an upcoming wedding on the telenova showed actress Linda Mtoba, who plays Zama, wearing a dress identical to the one she designed last year for Minnie Dlamini's wedding.

Zalebs reported that behind the scenes images of the wedding dress were released and they clearly show the dress used on the show to be identical to that of Asanda's design.

"I didn't consent for them to imitate my design. TV is a powerful took and should be used wisely. This is a loss for me. My design has been watered down and it's a mediocre attempt to replicate the dress. This is a blatant disrespect for my creativity and they've made a mockery of my design," the designer told TshisaLIVE.

Asanda said that the show has thousands of followers and waters down the value of her design because it takes away from future customers saying they want "Minnie's dress."

She said the only recourse for her as a designer is to call them out publicly about the copycat design and posted a message on her Instagram with an image of the two dresses together.

A day after questions were sent to Mzansi Magic, the channel responded and downplayed the claims. It said the images of the dress were never supposed to be released and formed part of the "development of potential wardrobe options."

Although it is unclear what the "development of potential wardrobe options" means, the channel said it had reached out to Minnie.

"Bomb Productions will be making contact with the designer to apologise for this incident and Minnie has also been contacted to apologise for any inconvenience caused," said Mzansi Magic's Nondumiso Mabece.

Asanda, however, is not buying it and has cried foul on the channel's intentions.

She said that directors only reached out to Minnie after TshisaLIVE sent them questions, drawing attention to the matter, and were happy to ignore the issue when she raised it on social media.

"All of their actions show a total lack of integrity. They contacted Minnie after you (TshisaLIVE) sent questions. They've removed the picture but that doesn't help matters. My brand has been diminished. It has devalued the dress and even though they are now backtracking and say they are not using the dress, the damage has been done."

No more doccies for Minnie's hubby!

While Minnie and her husband, Quinton Jones have enjoyed the journey of documenting their fairytale wedding - it's definitely not going to turn into ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

I can't wait to start a family, says Minnie Dlamini

Now that her traditional and white weddings are over, Minnie Dlamini is excited to embrace this new chapter in her life, which includes starting a ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Here's how Minnie & Quinton's fairytale began

As die-hard fans eagerly wait to watch Minnie Dlamini's three-part wedding series, the TV personality has been doing a great job with feeding ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Angry Zodwa goes on the rampage against Celeste Ntuli: 'You are a dirty pig' TshisaLIVE
  2. Khanyi Mbau pens split confirmation - fans refuse to believe it TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I have H&M clothes I'm going to burn' – Local celebs outraged over racist ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Samuels on Muvhango exit: I'm proud of myself for staying afloat TshisaLIVE
  5. Thembi Seete spoils herself with R760k wheels TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X