The Wound stars snapped up by Hollywood talent bigwigs

12 January 2018 - 08:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Musician Nakhane Touré has scored an international talent deal.
As South African film Inxeba (The Wound)  continues to make waves internationally, the movie's director and lead actor have both been snapped up by foreign talent agencies.

Musician and actor Nakhane Touré won over many critics with his role as a gay factory worker who undergoes the Xhosa initiation ceremony and this week announced that he had signed with US talent service Paradigm Talent Agency.

The agency also represents big-name international acts such as Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Coldplay.

The star will be heading to America and the UK soon, with close friends holding a farewell dinner for him on Thursday evening.

The Wound director John Trengove also announced a deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in Los Angeles this week, joining the likes of Ava DuVernay (Selma), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and Steven Spielberg on the company's roster of stars.

“This is an exceptional honour for me as CAA manages numerous prestigious clients and represents many of the most successful professionals working in film, television and theatre. The company has a long history of industry leadership and innovation, and I am tremendously excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for me as a filmmaker,” John said in a statement.

Meanwhile the film continues to garner praise internationally, recently being featured in US magazine Hollywood Reporter, ahead of the Oscars nominations announcement later this month.

