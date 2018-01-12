Twitter has unanswered Uthando Nes'thembu questions

Twitter welcomed polygamist Musa Mseleku and his four wives back to the small screen with open arms and are hoping that they will get answers to some of their questions from season one.

The reality show focuses on the polygamist lifestyle of the Mseleku family. Fans love the different personalities of Musa's wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe and how they navigate life.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this week Musa said the family was excited and would share "more about their lives" in the second season of the show.

"The family and the entire team are happy that season two is finally here. I think people can just expect authentic reality, you know, both the good, the bad and maybe the ugly as well. It's going to be so real."

Here are the top three questions Twitter wants answered: