Twitter has unanswered Uthando Nes'thembu questions
Twitter welcomed polygamist Musa Mseleku and his four wives back to the small screen with open arms and are hoping that they will get answers to some of their questions from season one.
The reality show focuses on the polygamist lifestyle of the Mseleku family. Fans love the different personalities of Musa's wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe and how they navigate life.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this week Musa said the family was excited and would share "more about their lives" in the second season of the show.
"The family and the entire team are happy that season two is finally here. I think people can just expect authentic reality, you know, both the good, the bad and maybe the ugly as well. It's going to be so real."
Here are the top three questions Twitter wants answered:
• Will MaKhumalo be blessed with a child?
The first episode reminded Twitter, just how much they love Makhumalo, Musa's third wife, who has been dubbed a national treasure.
Twitter went into prayer mode as soon as they remembered her struggle of falling pregnant.
If you believe makhumalo will one day carry her own child #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/OOgRjZqQEq— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) January 11, 2018
Can God please bless MaKhumalo somehow with a child l?— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) January 11, 2018
She's got such a good heart #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/ngO20qSQke
May God bring a promise of fruition for MaKhumalo😢😢. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/l6HBsQgDs8— MELANIN🌻 (@Katleho_Katz) January 11, 2018
• What Candy Crush level is MaYeni on?
uBabes weCandy Crush (as twitter fondly calls MaYeni) has returned and there are so many questions about her "undying" love for the mobile gaming app.
Is she still the Van Damme of the game? What level is she on?
Wonder if MaYeni is still addicted to candy crush!#UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/MCdfRJDBMS— Nelisiwe Msomi (@NeliMsomi) January 11, 2018
We ya'll know kuthi we can't beat Mayeni's Candy Crush high score 😊 #UthandoNesthembu she's a midnight starring ye candy crush 😊 pic.twitter.com/pAXEM6edYo— PennyM 🇿🇦 (@Penuel_Mashele) January 11, 2018
But Ma Candy Crush is lazy atleast she's admitted that. But she's not lazy for uCandy Crush. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/rSYiOF1RTC— Fakade_RSA🇿🇦 (@NjUhuruMapapu) January 11, 2018
Ubuyile uMa Candy Crush #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/fqsRVWX0DC— ♡...😛Kelelo😛^ (@KeleloHlangotsi) January 11, 2018
• Where can they find a husband like Musa?
It only took the first episode of season two to have women asking if men like Musa still exist. Women on Twitter couldn't believe how Musa is slaying "this husband life" so perfectly!
Musa Mseleku needs to hold seminars on being a great husband. Such a G 👏🏼#UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/QEKMcSdqag— Nangamso Zibele (@fabulositiiii) January 11, 2018
Musa keeps proving to us women that there is no such thing as "I am/was busy". Lalela! This business man gives his 4 wives equal attention. Wena uhlulwa intombi eyodwa nje... "Kif kif was busy"... Mxxxxxxm!#UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/Q584PSLUVR— Amile 🌹 (@Uplifted_one) January 11, 2018
Musa is a good man yaz #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/XpMNk1HT1S— Sthandwa_Somuntu (@londymhlophe) January 11, 2018
