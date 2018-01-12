TshisaLIVE

Twitter has unanswered Uthando Nes'thembu questions

12 January 2018 - 09:05 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes’thembu's season two a big hit with fans.
Uthando Nes’thembu - Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes’thembu's season two a big hit with fans.
Image: Supplied

Twitter welcomed polygamist Musa Mseleku and his four wives back to the small screen with open arms and are hoping that they will get answers to some of their questions from season one.  

The reality show focuses on the polygamist lifestyle of the Mseleku family. Fans love the different personalities of Musa's wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe and how they navigate life.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this week Musa said the family was excited and would share "more about their lives" in the second season of the show.

"The family and the entire team are happy that season two is finally here. I think people can just expect authentic reality, you know, both the good, the bad and maybe the ugly as well. It's going to be so real."

Here are the top three questions Twitter wants answered: 

• Will MaKhumalo be blessed with a child?

The first episode reminded Twitter, just how much they love Makhumalo, Musa's third wife, who has been dubbed a national treasure.

Twitter went into prayer mode as soon  as they remembered her struggle of falling pregnant. 

• What Candy Crush level is MaYeni on?

uBabes weCandy Crush (as twitter fondly calls MaYeni) has returned and there are so many questions about her "undying" love for the mobile gaming app.

Is she still the Van Damme of the game? What level is she on?

• Where can they find a husband like Musa?

It only took the first episode of season two to have women asking if men like Musa still exist. Women on Twitter couldn't believe how Musa is slaying  "this husband life" so perfectly!

Here's Unathi Msengana's pre-Kilimanjaro climb prayer

This is a summarised version of Unathi Msengana's prayer as she prepares to embark on her biggest fitness journey yet and attempts to summit Mount ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Ukhozi FM applauded for 100% local music campaign

Ukhozi FM has drawn applause from KwaZulu-Natal artists and music bosses after launching a campaign to play only local music on their radio station ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'We are dating'- Major League's Bandile confirms Nadia Nakai romance

After first claiming that the pair are only friends, Major League DJ's Bandile Mbere has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he is dating female rapper ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Amanda Du-Pont dishes the deets on her new online clothing store

After more than two-years of planning and praying, actress Amanda Du-Pont has finally realised her dream of owning her own clothing store, with the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

John Kani & Connie Chiume’s Black Panther breaks records ahead of release

Marvel's upcoming superhero action film Black Panther, starring South African actors John Kani, Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume has made history, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Angry Zodwa goes on the rampage against Celeste Ntuli: 'You are a dirty pig' TshisaLIVE
  2. Khanyi Mbau pens split confirmation - fans refuse to believe it TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I have H&M clothes I'm going to burn' – Local celebs outraged over racist ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Samuels on Muvhango exit: I'm proud of myself for staying afloat TshisaLIVE
  5. Thembi Seete spoils herself with R760k wheels TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X