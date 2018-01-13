Dineo and Solo celebrate 6 years together with epic Bali baecation

Dineo Moeketsi and Solo are all about serving those couple goals. The actress and her singer boyfriend are in Bali and not only are they making us jelly with all of their holiday snaps, they are also celebrating six years together.

"This is pretty amazing. Celebrating a whole 6 years! Not entirely sure what I did to be in God's favour at THIS level... but I'm grateful. Celebrate you in my day to day as well as my prayers. Thank you for this purposeful life," wrote Solo on Instagram.

If that doesn't make you weepy, then you'll cry when you see the snaps from their vaycay.