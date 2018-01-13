TshisaLIVE

Ntando Duma sizzles in cultural photoshoot

13 January 2018
Ntando Duma rocks in her latest photoshoot.
Ntando Duma rocks in her latest photoshoot.
While the rest of us are trying to shed those unwanted Dezemba kilos, Ntando Duma is out here slaying. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a snap from one of her latest photoshoots and looks incredible. 

Covered in traditional beads - Ntando is showing 2018 flames already. 

