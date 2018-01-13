Ntando Duma sizzles in cultural photoshoot
13 January 2018 - 14:00
While the rest of us are trying to shed those unwanted Dezemba kilos, Ntando Duma is out here slaying.
Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a snap from one of her latest photoshoots and looks incredible.
Covered in traditional beads - Ntando is showing 2018 flames already.
