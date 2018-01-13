TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Jay Anstey conquers the Tsitsikamma hiking trail

13 January 2018 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Jay Anstey kicked off the year on a good note.
Image: Via Instagram

While the rest of us are out here trying to drag ourselves to the gym after keDezemba, Jay Anstey has just completed a six-day hike through The Tsitsikamma National Park. 

The TV personality set out on the hike last week with a 20kg backpack with essentials to last her six days. 

"This has been such a magical journey.. carrying everything you need to survive on your back, testing your bodies limits, being a true part of nature and having your thoughts as your main source of company really makes everyday problems seem trivial. For those who have never done an overnight hike, I HIGHLY recommend it! I’m a firm believer in less is more." 

Here's a glimpse into Jay's hike: 

