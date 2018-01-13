SNAPS: Kwesta whisks his wifey off for a baecation

Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda Mvelase jetted off some quality time together in Mozambique.

The rapper who had a hectic festive season performing his chart-topping hits at gigs across the country, needed to recharge those batteries.

From extravagant lunches to strolls on beach - Kwesta and his lady have been living their best lives.

Kwesta and Yolanda held their Umembeso (exchanging of gifts) ceremony in April last and told TshisaLIVE that they were excited about their white wedding which is yet to take place.