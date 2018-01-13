TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Kwesta whisks his wifey off for a baecation

20 January 2018 - 09:09 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kwesta and Yolanda are love goals.
Image: Via Instagram

Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda Mvelase jetted off some quality time together in Mozambique. 

The rapper who had a hectic festive season performing his chart-topping hits at gigs across the country, needed to recharge those batteries. 

From extravagant lunches to strolls on beach - Kwesta and his lady have been living their best lives. 

Kwesta and Yolanda held their Umembeso (exchanging of gifts) ceremony in April last and told TshisaLIVE that they were excited about their white wedding which is yet to take place. 

Doing baecation things with the bae @kwestadakar 🇲🇿

A post shared by Y O L A N D A M V E L A S E (@yonessalvv) on

This fish all sorts of cray

A post shared by KwestaDaKAR (@kwestadakar) on

