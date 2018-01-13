TshisaLIVE

Violet to Caster: It's hard for me to think how I could love you more

13 January 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Caster Semenya and Violet are love goals for days.
Image: Instagram

Caster Semenya and her wife, Violet Raseboya, are celebrating their anniversary and the loved-up couple posted the sweetest messages to each other on social media.

In a picture of the both of them at their white wedding, Violet said that she can't imagine her life without Caster.

"Every year that I'm with you has been better than before.
It's hard for me to even think how I could love you more. 
Every year you've graced my life has been full of happiness.
I love your caring face, caring heart, your voice and sweet cares .
Every year when this day comes, I'm filled with love and pleasure.
Happy anniversary to us.
My joy. My delight."

Caster posted a picture of them on their wedding day and simply said "we rise."

Here are some more snaps of the happy couple.

#DAY7#CASVIODAYUNION❤+CASBIRTHDAY and we rise.

A post shared by Caster Semenya (@castersemenya800m) on

❤Pre-birthday & Pre-annivesary❤

A post shared by Ledile Violet (@sexyvio_1) on

