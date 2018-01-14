Bernard Parker to his wifey: 'No one understands me the way you do'
14 January 2018 - 08:00
Bernard and Wendy Parker, who have been together for more than a decade sure know how to keep the flame alive.
From matching outfits to weekends away, and showering each other with love - these two are couple goals.
Wendy celebrated her birthday earlier this week, and Bernard could not stop gushing over her.
"To the queen of my heart. You are not just a wife to me,you are my best friend.I count on you for everything because nobody else understands me the way you do.Thank you for being such a doll," he said.
Swoon!
Here's three other times that they served goals:
