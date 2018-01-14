TshisaLIVE

Bernard Parker to his wifey: 'No one understands me the way you do'

14 January 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Bernard and Wendy Parker are completely smitten with each other.
Image: Via Instagram

Bernard and Wendy Parker, who have been together for more than a decade sure know how to keep the flame alive. 

From matching outfits to weekends away, and showering each other with love - these two are couple goals. 

Wendy celebrated her birthday earlier this week, and Bernard could not stop gushing over her. 

"To the queen of my heart. You are not just a wife to me,you are my best friend.I count on you for everything because nobody else understands me the way you do.Thank you for being such a doll," he said. 

Swoon! 

Here's three other times that they served goals: 

😎 afternoon chillings at the pool

A post shared by Bernard Parker (@bernardparker25) on

Hubby & I ❤️💕❤️

A post shared by Wendy Parker (@mrs_wparker) on

Us 💕

A post shared by Wendy Parker (@mrs_wparker) on

ANC Conference 2017

