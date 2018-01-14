Bernard Parker to his wifey: 'No one understands me the way you do'

Bernard and Wendy Parker, who have been together for more than a decade sure know how to keep the flame alive.

From matching outfits to weekends away, and showering each other with love - these two are couple goals.

Wendy celebrated her birthday earlier this week, and Bernard could not stop gushing over her.

"To the queen of my heart. You are not just a wife to me,you are my best friend.I count on you for everything because nobody else understands me the way you do.Thank you for being such a doll," he said.

Swoon!

Here's three other times that they served goals: