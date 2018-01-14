TshisaLIVE

Siesta Key’s Juliette on ‘bad boy’ Alex & fighting the spoilt rich kid tag

14 January 2018 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Juliette Porter has become a fan favourite on MTV's Siesta Key.
Juliette Porter has become a fan favourite on MTV's Siesta Key.
Image: Via Juliette Porter's Instagram

MTV's hit reality show Siesta Key has taken the world by storm and made cast member Juliette Porter one of the most recognisable faces on the channel. But she's determined to make sure that she will not be remembered as a "spoilt rich kid".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE from New York this week, Juliette is often frustrated when fans see her as nothing more than being a rich kid.

"The biggest misconception about me is that I am spoilt, wealthy and stupid. There is so much depth to me and things that people do not see."

Juliette's co-star and former bae Alex Kompothecras has hogged headlines in America in recent months after deleted images from a social media account surfaced, allegedly showing him during an apparent shark hunt. He was also allegedly involved in an altercation at a bar in September.

I caved in 🤷🏼‍♀️🔥😘 #tarzanandjane #foundhiminatree

A post shared by Juliette Porter✨ (@juliettep0rter) on

Juliette said that despite the controversy around Alex and their failed romance, she thought he was a great guy.

"We are friends. We've overcome a lot of the issues that were there in the past and as of right now we are fine, there are no hard feelings. He has always been the same kind of guy forever. He's outdoorsy, he's very sweet and he's a great person. He has changed a little bit during the show, but we all have".

She may have a following in South Africa but Juliette has yet to visit Mzansi, although it is firmly on her bucket list.

"I haven't been to Africa. I have friends in Ghana and I have always wanted to go to Africa, so I will have to put it near the top of my list."

She promised local fans more drama and intrigue in the upcoming second season of the show.

'Siesta Key' airs on MTV (Channel 130) every Thursdays at 21:15 .

Designer Asanda accuses Isibaya of dress plagiarism: My brand has been devalued

Designer Asanda Madyibi has slammed the directors of Isibaya after images of an upcoming wedding on the telenova showed actress Linda Mtoba, who ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper shook by fan’s ‘fertilise’ request

Rapper Cassper Nyovest was left shocked and confused on Thursday evening after a fan requested that he come "fertilize something" of hers.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Mona Monyane will never be a 'pervert's sex symbol'

After being told to change her appearance to be more "celebrity like", actress Mona Monyane has some strong words about women being pressured to look ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Twitter has unanswered Uthando Nes'thembu questions

Twitter welcomed polygamist Musa Mseleku and his four wives back to the small screen with open arms and are hoping that they will get answers to some ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Designer Asanda accuses Isibaya of dress plagiarism: My brand has been devalued TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper shook by fan’s ‘fertilise’ request TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter has unanswered Uthando Nes'thembu questions TshisaLIVE
  4. Angry Zodwa goes on the rampage against Celeste Ntuli: 'You are a dirty pig' TshisaLIVE
  5. Mi Casa's J'Something is a dad TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting president
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X