Siesta Key’s Juliette on ‘bad boy’ Alex & fighting the spoilt rich kid tag
MTV's hit reality show Siesta Key has taken the world by storm and made cast member Juliette Porter one of the most recognisable faces on the channel. But she's determined to make sure that she will not be remembered as a "spoilt rich kid".
Speaking to TshisaLIVE from New York this week, Juliette is often frustrated when fans see her as nothing more than being a rich kid.
"The biggest misconception about me is that I am spoilt, wealthy and stupid. There is so much depth to me and things that people do not see."
Juliette's co-star and former bae Alex Kompothecras has hogged headlines in America in recent months after deleted images from a social media account surfaced, allegedly showing him during an apparent shark hunt. He was also allegedly involved in an altercation at a bar in September.
Juliette said that despite the controversy around Alex and their failed romance, she thought he was a great guy.
"We are friends. We've overcome a lot of the issues that were there in the past and as of right now we are fine, there are no hard feelings. He has always been the same kind of guy forever. He's outdoorsy, he's very sweet and he's a great person. He has changed a little bit during the show, but we all have".
She may have a following in South Africa but Juliette has yet to visit Mzansi, although it is firmly on her bucket list.
"I haven't been to Africa. I have friends in Ghana and I have always wanted to go to Africa, so I will have to put it near the top of my list."
She promised local fans more drama and intrigue in the upcoming second season of the show.
'Siesta Key' airs on MTV (Channel 130) every Thursdays at 21:15 .
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE