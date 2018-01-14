Siesta Key’s Juliette on ‘bad boy’ Alex & fighting the spoilt rich kid tag

MTV's hit reality show Siesta Key has taken the world by storm and made cast member Juliette Porter one of the most recognisable faces on the channel. But she's determined to make sure that she will not be remembered as a "spoilt rich kid".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE from New York this week, Juliette is often frustrated when fans see her as nothing more than being a rich kid.

"The biggest misconception about me is that I am spoilt, wealthy and stupid. There is so much depth to me and things that people do not see."

Juliette's co-star and former bae Alex Kompothecras has hogged headlines in America in recent months after deleted images from a social media account surfaced, allegedly showing him during an apparent shark hunt. He was also allegedly involved in an altercation at a bar in September.