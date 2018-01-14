WATCH: Michael Bublé transforms himself as SA sales assistant & his accent is on point

Canadian musician Michael Bublé had a bit of fun with shoppers in London by disguising himself as a South African shop assistant.

In the video he said one of his good friends is a South African and he reckoned he would nail the accent.

Wearing a man bun and face mask, the singer tried to sell home entertainment units and eventually broke character when he started singing his own hit songs.

Check out the full video and tell us if you think his accent was on point.