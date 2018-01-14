WATCH: Mona Monyane pokes fun at Mzansi's men & their mkhabas
14 January 2018 - 14:00
Actress Mona Monyane is back with her spicy yet hilarious social media videos that will leave you in stitches.
It's no secret that everyone is feeling a lot heavier after all those festive season treats, but according to Mona, men in SA have a real problem.
In a side-splitting video Mona called Mzansi's men out for not being able to keep up with the beauty of our women.
Mona said the men around her looked like "mkhabafontein".
