TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Mona Monyane pokes fun at Mzansi's men & their mkhabas

14 January 2018 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Actress Mona Monyane has a spicy men in Mzansi.
Actress Mona Monyane has a spicy men in Mzansi.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Mona Monyane is back with her spicy yet hilarious social media videos that will leave you in stitches. 

It's no secret that everyone is feeling a lot heavier after all those festive season treats, but according to Mona, men in SA have a real problem. 

In a side-splitting video Mona called Mzansi's men out for not being able to keep up with the beauty of our women. 

Mona said the men around her looked like "mkhabafontein". 

A post shared by Mona Monyane (@monamonyane) on

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Designer Asanda accuses Isibaya of dress plagiarism: My brand has been devalued TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper shook by fan’s ‘fertilise’ request TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter has unanswered Uthando Nes'thembu questions TshisaLIVE
  4. Angry Zodwa goes on the rampage against Celeste Ntuli: 'You are a dirty pig' TshisaLIVE
  5. Mi Casa's J'Something is a dad TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting president
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X