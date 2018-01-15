Clint Brink: I am not here to impress people who can't even pay tax yet

"I don't fear anything anymore. I don't fear being labelled irrelevant for a second. All that fear left when I was younger. I am honoured to be in the industry and I replace that fear with gratitude. Besides that, my career speaks for itself and I still have many successes coming through.

"It is a mindset thing for me. I understand that a 19-year-old of today won't relate to me the same way a 19-year-old saw me when I was starting out in the industry. I am not here to impress a 19-year-old. I am not here to impress a 20-year-old. I am not here to impress people who can't even pay tax yet or look after their family."

He advised anyone who thought he was "passed it" to "stop watching free TV and get themselves good entertainment".

Clint has been in the industry for over 19 years and said he was most frustrated by the rise of entertainers whose only talent was getting social media followers.

"There are many people in the industry who are full of sh*t. They are really self-absorbed and only care about who their next designer will be, what they drive and how they will be seen by others. We have actors who are hired on how many followers they have and have never been to an acting class. Our industry is filled with socialites. No disrespect and they must get it the way they want but that was never my problems. I have never been a slave to the industry."

Clint's no-nonsense approach to life comes in part from the trauma he experienced after the death of his girlfriend in a car accident in 2002. He revealed that the incident left him in "a dark space" and contemplating the value of life.

"I was 21 and I had to go to court every month. I had to deal with the financial and emotional implications. To be so young and only two years in the industry, I thought that I didn't deserve everything that was happening to me. I had never known what it was like to be a young adult and just have fun."

After facing the many challenges that were thrown into his path, Clint found love again in the arms of former Miss Namibia Steffi van Wyk, who he married in 2016 after three months of dating.

Clint called Steffi his "world" and said for the first time he felt like he had someone in his corner to support him.