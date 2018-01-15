Four epic The Cranberries songs that will linger in your head tonight

As news of the death of Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries sends shockwaves across the globe, fans will no doubt be reminiscing with some of the alternative rock band's biggest hits.

O'Riordan's death was confirmed by her publicist on Monday night, although the exact circumstances have yet to be confirmed.

It is believed the singer, who had cancelled a reunion tour with the group in 2017 because of back problems, was in London for a recording session at the time of her death.

A statement released by her publicist called her death "sudden" and asked for the family to be given privacy.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O'Riordan was 46-years-old.

Musician Hozier paid tribute to her on Twitter and said he was shocked to hear of her death.