Four epic The Cranberries songs that will linger in your head tonight
As news of the death of Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries sends shockwaves across the globe, fans will no doubt be reminiscing with some of the alternative rock band's biggest hits.
O'Riordan's death was confirmed by her publicist on Monday night, although the exact circumstances have yet to be confirmed.
It is believed the singer, who had cancelled a reunion tour with the group in 2017 because of back problems, was in London for a recording session at the time of her death.
A statement released by her publicist called her death "sudden" and asked for the family to be given privacy.
“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
O'Riordan was 46-years-old.
Musician Hozier paid tribute to her on Twitter and said he was shocked to hear of her death.
My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.— Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018
Grab your tissues, because here are four tracks that you'll have on repeat if you're a fan.
Discover more about The Cranberries here: https://www.udiscovermusic.com/artists/the-cranberries/ Listen to more from The Cranberries: https://thecranberries.lnk.to/Essentials Stream a playlist of The Cranberries’ biggest tracks: https://thecranberries.lnk.to/BestOf Follow The Cranberries https://www.facebook.com/TheCranberries/ https://twitter.com/the_cranberries https://www.instagram.com/thecranberries/ Music video by The Cranberries performing Linger. (C) 1993 The Island Def Jam Music Group
Best of The Cranberries: https://goo.gl/EGpVML Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/FXUeXQ Music video by The Cranberries performing Promises. (C) 1999 The Island Def Jam Music Group
Best of The Cranberries: https://goo.gl/EGpVML Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/FXUeXQ Music video by The Cranberries performing Zombie. (C) 1994 The Island Def Jam Music Group
Best of The Cranberries: https://goo.gl/EGpVML Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/FXUeXQ Music video by The Cranberries performing Animal Instinct. (C) 1999 The Island Def Jam Music Group
