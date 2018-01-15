TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter celebrates 'first decent date' on DMF

15 January 2018 - 08:20 By Chrizelda Kekana
Date My Family's Masava and Gugu were totes compatible.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic/Twitter

While Date My Family always gives Twitter something to talk about, last night's episode had everyone excited about what they felt was the first 'decent' date since the season began.

The bachelor, Masava, already won Twitter over with his good looks and they felt he deserved a "worthy date". Although the families were each as entertaining as can be, Masava ended up choosing Gugu and the chemistry was evident in their first interaction.

Twitter applauded the match and insisted it was the one couple who had the potential to go the distance.

