IN MEMES: Twitter celebrates 'first decent date' on DMF
While Date My Family always gives Twitter something to talk about, last night's episode had everyone excited about what they felt was the first 'decent' date since the season began.
The bachelor, Masava, already won Twitter over with his good looks and they felt he deserved a "worthy date". Although the families were each as entertaining as can be, Masava ended up choosing Gugu and the chemistry was evident in their first interaction.
Twitter applauded the match and insisted it was the one couple who had the potential to go the distance.
#DateMyFamily perfect match 🙌well done #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/9OxN96jCUp— Lawrence (@Dibl0) January 14, 2018
Issa A Match— Bruv Jali (@SelbySam_) January 14, 2018
I repeat
Issa Match...... #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0BnWKE86pK
#DateMyFamily ...Gugu and Amos seem compatible bathong pic.twitter.com/dDgCF2SMy1— ThabangNyalungu (@ThabangNyalungu) January 14, 2018
#DateMyFamily Perfect Match Bro! Bona- she's the Zuma to his Corruption. She's the AKA to his Auto tune. pic.twitter.com/opWVASb3y0— The Queen's slayer (@AthiBakana21) January 14, 2018
What a perfect match! #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/XpUeUtarQD— Fatima 💕 (@FatimaSithole) January 14, 2018
The date is going surprisingly well #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/wtIGsCvrPg— Lesego Jantjie (@LessyJantjie) January 14, 2018
Issa perfect match #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/3Vz8RVPBtp— Ndivhu_M_pictures 🇿🇦 (@Ndivhu_M_) January 14, 2018
#DateMyFamily— king shade (@im_nutritious) January 14, 2018
Guys with bubble personalities should date girls with bubble personalities champagnes one side pic.twitter.com/rAYxVl2UuI
You would swear that "bubbly" is the only word in the dictionary to describe yourself #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/n1fdnIMOvz— Ctrl+P (@PumezaZibi) January 14, 2018
I genuinely like Masava I can't even complain. So I'm gonna sit here & hope the date was terrible so he can halla at one of my friends #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/ZV4J5KScGL— Intsay'za (@Theo_MKJ) January 14, 2018
