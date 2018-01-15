LISTEN: Mfundi Vundla calls Generations 16 saga 'stupid'

Generations' creator Mfundi Vundla has come under fire from actors, after he dubbed the Generations 16 saga "stupid" and questioned the success of actors, who were sacked from the soapie.

Mfundi said in an interview with Phemelo Motene on 702 that he was a target and the actors' "anger" was misdirected because "royalties are not his business."

In 2014, 16 of the soapie's lead actors were fired after they embarked on a strike and refused to return to work. The actors aired their grievances with the soapie and demanded better salaries, an extension on their contracts and royalties from episodes which had been rebroadcast.

"Look, some of those people, who their careers were really jumping...where are they today? Most of them really...where are they? I mean they were on an upward trajectory, on a show that was doing really well. The whole thing was stupid and that's sad," Mfundi said.

He added that it was all in the past and he would rather "forget the 16 and move on."

Actor and musician, Anga Makubalo who was one of the actors that was fired came out guns blazing against Mfundi's comments.

Anga labelled Mfundi a "joke" and listed the shows he's since featured on.