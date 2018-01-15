TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini on 2018: Hosting Usain Bolt, acting again & being a great wife

15 January 2018 - 14:20 By Chrizelda Kekana
Minnie Dlamini is looking forward to a fantastic year in all spheres of her life in 2018.
Minnie Dlamini has been living her best life and has a lot planned for 2018, starting with hosting star athlete Usain Bolt at the Sun Met

South Africa's golden girl told TshisaLIVE she was loving married life and was hoping that 2018 will be the year she gets back to acting.

"I have a lot of new hats that I’m wearing with loads of pride. Homeground will be back on your screens soon and I’m also working on an exciting new show. I really hope 2018 I can slip back into acting. I’ve really missed it."

The Homeground presenter will also interview and host athlete Usain Bolt at the upcoming Sun Met. She said she is excited to "pick his brain".

"He is definitely one of my heros and I can’t wait to find out what makes him so great! There’s always an interesting ethos that the greats have and I am looking forward to picking his brain. He’s a man who loves to have a good time and I believe the Met is the perfect way to showcase african luxury, fashion and, of course, sport."

The presenter also scored a brand ambassador gig as Master of Celebration for Mumm champagne and said she is ready for major celebratory events.

"I’ve been a friend of the brand for many years and they have always been a part of celebrating my major milestones. I love the champagne and and the brand."

Minnie also made it known that she was at her happiest, with lots to celebrate and would not shy away from using social media to share her life.

"Social media is my platform to express your thoughts and opinions and I use it for just that. I love being married and being a wife is the most important role in my life."

