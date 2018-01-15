Roxy Burger on her newborn: She is perfect in every way

Roxy Burger and her hubby, Neil Shraga welcomed their princess into the world on Friday.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Roxy announced the exciting news to fans.

She described her little princess Adrienne Zoey Shraga as "perfect in every single way".

A day before giving birth the TV star shared gorgeous snaps from her pregnancy shoot and said she could not wait to meet their little person.

"I can’t wait to meet you, I’ve loved carrying you with me for 40 weeks and having two hearts all this time."

During an interview with YOU magazine last year, Roxy said she enjoyed every moment of her pregnancy.

“I think in your mind you’ll know what it would be like, but you never know. I thought I would be an uptight pregnant person but my husband commends me on how well I’ve been doing and I’ve been lucky I’ve had quite an easy pregnancy aside from being really sick in the beginning."

Meet little Adrienne: