TshisaLIVE

Roxy Burger on her newborn: She is perfect in every way

15 January 2018 - 10:24 By Karishma Thakurdin
Roxy Burger's bundle of joy has made her grand entrance.
Roxy Burger's bundle of joy has made her grand entrance.
Image: Via Instagram

Roxy Burger and her hubby, Neil Shraga welcomed their princess into the world on Friday. 

Taking to social media on Saturday, Roxy announced the exciting news to fans. 

She described her little princess Adrienne Zoey Shraga as "perfect in every single way".

A day before giving birth the TV star shared gorgeous snaps from her pregnancy shoot and said she could not wait to meet their little person.  

"I can’t wait to meet you, I’ve loved carrying you with me for 40 weeks and having two hearts all this time." 

During an interview with YOU magazine last year, Roxy said she enjoyed every moment of her pregnancy. 

“I think in your mind you’ll know what it would be like, but you never know. I thought I would be an uptight pregnant person but my husband commends me on how well I’ve been doing and I’ve been lucky I’ve had quite an easy pregnancy aside from being really sick in the beginning." 

Meet little Adrienne: 

LISTEN: Mfundi Vundla calls Generations 16 saga 'stupid'

Generations' creator Mfundi Vundla has come under fire from actors, after he dubbed the Generations 16 saga "stupid" and questioned the success of ...
TshisaLIVE
49 minutes ago

Matric and an album: Paxton Fielies is determined to do it all

Not only does Cape Town teenager Paxton Fielies have to navigate new fame and working on a new album, she also has to worry about passing matric and ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Clint Brink: I am not here to impress people who can't even pay tax yet

As he once again attempts an explosive comeback into the music industry, Clint Brink has slammed suggestions that he is no longer relevant and trying ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Siesta Key’s Juliette on ‘bad boy’ Alex & fighting the spoilt rich kid tag

MTV's hit reality show Siesta Key has taken the world by storm and made cast member Juliette Porter one of the most recognisable faces on the ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Designer Asanda accuses Isibaya of dress plagiarism: My brand has been devalued TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper shook by fan’s ‘fertilise’ request TshisaLIVE
  3. Mi Casa's J'Something is a dad TshisaLIVE
  4. Rachel Kolisi on ‘uncomfortable stares’ over public breastfeeding TshisaLIVE
  5. Thembi Seete spoils herself with R760k wheels TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Siam Lee’s burnt body found in cane field
Trump: "I am not a racist"
X