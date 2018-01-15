TshisaLIVE

Pearl slams EFF H&M vandalism: Just misrepresent us all as savages then

15 January 2018 - 10:58 By Kyle Zeeman
Pearl Thusi has split fans with her views on the EFF's vandalism.
Image: Via Pearl Thusi's Instagram

Actress Pearl Thusi has added her voice to the debate around a decision by the EFF to vandalise several H&M stores over the weekend, questioning if their plan was to spread fear and violence to get their way.

Protesters broke windows at an H&M branch at the Menlyn Park shopping centre in Tshwane‚ leaving an entire floor at the centre shut down. There were also reported incidents of vandalism at Clearwater Mall in Johannesburg, Sandton City and Mall of Africa while EFF members held a peaceful demonstration at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The protests came after an advertisement by the company showed a black child in a green hoodie written: “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle”.

Speaking after protesters stormed the clothing store, EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that the party's action would not be the last against alleged "racial institutions".

"Every single racist institution will be visited by the red brigade to ensure there are consequences to any denigration of the black race!  EFF protest against H&M is not the last one."

Pearl Thusi challenged Mbuyiseni's comments, labelling protestors as savages.

"So instead of fighting at their level you’re just going to vandalize stores and establishments? Spread violence and fear? Oh, ok. Just misrepresent us all as savages then."

She went on to slam the incident but later shaded the DA for claiming that the EFF should be made to pay for the damage caused.

"The DA needs to relax. They’re like an annoying ex. Omg," she wrote in response to a statement from DA national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe.

Pearl's comments split her followers, with some accusing her of looking for attention by commenting on politics when she was an entertainer.

