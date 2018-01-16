TshisaLIVE

Congrats! Busiswa's baby has arrived

16 January 2018 - 09:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musician Busiswa has welcomed her baby boy named Lakhanya.
Musician Busiswa has welcomed her baby boy named Lakhanya.
Image: Via Instagram/Busiswa

Busiswa Gqulu and her beau, Katlego Mlangeni have been blessed with a baby boy and the Midnight Starring singer has shared the unbelievable joy she's feeling.

The singer, who shared a post of her beau's hand with a hospital band last Thursday, announced her son's arrival on Monday afternoon. 

She also revealed that they've named the baby Lakhanya.

"Baby and bae, I can't believe how happy life can be. Welcome home Lakhanya."

The musician, who worked well into the final days of her pregnancy said during an interview on Metro FM that she's had a great pregnancy. 

"I'm going to be going on maternity leave this December. I need to rest and relax. But I have enjoyed the journey so far and I hope when the baby arrives that will be enjoyable as well. I've had a great pregnancy," she said at the time.

Palesa Morgan: I prayed for a husband before I met Phat Joe

Phat Joe's fiancée, Palesa Morgan, has revealed that she prayed for a husband like the popular radio and TV host just months before they met.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Alfred Ntombela plans to take music world by storm

Several years after a failed attempt to launch a music group, actor Alfred Ntombela has  launched a solo music career, with an album due to be ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Chicco Twala does not own us, says Bongani Fassie on Brenda biopic fight

Brenda Fassie's son Bongani has lashed out music veteran Sello “Chicco” Twala, claiming the producer did not own the Fassie family and could not ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

'I've been Brenda all my life,' says Mabrrr look-alike Bathabile Ngubeni

Forex agent Bathabile Ngubeni has been challenged by social media users to claim her "birthright" to play the role of the late Brenda Fassie in an ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Minnie Dlamini on 2018: Hosting Usain Bolt, acting again & being a great wife

Minnie Dlamini has been living her best life and has a lot planned for 2018, starting with hosting star athlete Usain Bolt at the Sun Met South ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Minnie Dlamini on divorce rumours: 'Being a wife is the most important role in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl slams EFF H&M vandalism: Just misrepresent us all as savages ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Tebogo on Khanyi split: I lost my best friend TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I have H&M clothes I'm going to burn' – Local celebs outraged over racist ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Designer Asanda accuses Isibaya of dress plagiarism: My brand has been devalued TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at 46
Take a ride with Cape Town's R25-million Neighbourhood Safety Team
X