Heated twar! It's People's Bae vs Pearl Thusi over her 'savage' comments

Pearl Thusi and EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi aka The People's Bae got embroiled in a spicy war of words on Twitter after the actress slammed the EFF's H&M vandalism on Monday.

Pearl lashed out at the EFF after its members stormed H&M stores across the country over the weekend in protest over a 'racist advert' that featured a black child with the saying, "coolest monkey in the jungle".

Pearl accused the EFF of inciting "violence and fear" and "misrepresenting all of us as savages".

Mbuyiseni did not take Pearl's comments lightly and called her out on Twitter.

"ANC self-hating mascot who believes blacks with stones fighting oppression are savages. It would be a waste of breath to show her that she's adopted the oppressor's language to describe blacks," he said.