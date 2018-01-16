Miss Universe Demi-Leigh to return home next week

Two months after she clinched the prestigious Miss Universe crown, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters will return to Mzansi for a week-long celebration.

Demi-Leigh became the second South African in 39 years to clinch the Miss Universe title when she was crowned at the glitzy pageant in Las Vegas on November 26.

Since then Demi-Leigh has moved into a fancy New York apartment and has been flying the SA flag high in her new role.

Demi-Leigh will touch down in SA on January 24 and will be welcomed home with parties at OR Tambo, Cape Town International and a street parade in Sedgefield where she grew up.

"I can’t begin to express my gratitude and how proud I am to represent our country as Miss Universe. Being a global ambassador is as much a responsibility as it is an honour. Our nation is comprised of many different backgrounds and cultures, one of the many things that makes me immensely proud to be a South African. I am very excited to celebrate this achievement with my people in the spirit of Mzansi."

During her visit, Demi-Leigh will also visit victims of the Knysna fires and will host workshops in Soweto and Cape Town.

Demi-Leigh has been using her new platform to spread the message of her campaign, Unbreakable, which aims to empower and train women on how to handle life-threatening situations including assault, toxic relationships and sexual harassment.

Earlier this month Demi-Leigh rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's A-listers at the Golden Globes. She wore black in support of TimesUp initiative, which aims to combat and raise awareness about the "systemic sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination across industries."

"I decided that I really want to support the Time's Up campaign. I think it's so amazing and I take my hat off to every women who has had the courage to come forward and tell their story. It's not just a campaign, they created a legal fund to help fund women who have been victims and who have been affected. I stand with solidarity with women around the world," Demi said on social media.