TshisaLIVE

Sbahle ups her thigh and booty game

16 January 2018 - 09:54 By Jessica Levitt
Sbahle isn't about quick fixes.
Sbahle isn't about quick fixes.
Image: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane is on a big health mission and has been showing off her gains on her Instagram account.

The fitness fundi has said that she is more about slow and steady progress than quick fixes. 

!!!

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

She went on a detox last week and has showed off the results so far.

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

Her Instagram page is filled with motivational posts, meal plans and, of course, booty and thigh snaps.

Issa Bunnie

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Minnie Dlamini on divorce rumours: 'Being a wife is the most important role in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl slams EFF H&M vandalism: Just misrepresent us all as savages ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Tebogo on Khanyi split: I lost my best friend TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I have H&M clothes I'm going to burn' – Local celebs outraged over racist ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Designer Asanda accuses Isibaya of dress plagiarism: My brand has been devalued TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at 46
Take a ride with Cape Town's R25-million Neighbourhood Safety Team
X