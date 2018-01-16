Sbahle ups her thigh and booty game
16 January 2018 - 09:54
Sbahle Mpisane is on a big health mission and has been showing off her gains on her Instagram account.
The fitness fundi has said that she is more about slow and steady progress than quick fixes.
She went on a detox last week and has showed off the results so far.
Her Instagram page is filled with motivational posts, meal plans and, of course, booty and thigh snaps.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE