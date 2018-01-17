TshisaLIVE

Bishop slams TGOM's Bible scripture references on The Queen

17 January 2018 - 13:21 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rami Chuene plays fan fave,TGOM, on The Queen.
Rami Chuene plays fan fave,TGOM, on The Queen.
Image: Via Instagram

While Rami Chuene's character on The Queen has been a hit with viewers,  her tendency to quote from the Bible in the popular drama has earned her criticism from some people, including a bishop she apparently knows.

Although her utterances of the scriptures have raised some eyebrows before, she has mostly received praise from fans.

However, Abraham Sibiya, the Archbishop Elect of The International Anglican Orthodox Episcopal Communion was not impressed and took to Facebook to slam the use 'holy' words.

"I wish to express my strongest objection in the direction that The Queen has taken with the introduction of the Character of Gracious Mabuza. While the person Rami Chuene is a great actor and does an amazing job in portraying the character of Gracious Mabuza, the manner in which the name of God, the Bible and Christian practices are portrayed, leaves much to be desired and a bad after taste in the mouth. While it may seem that this practice adds some sensation to the story, it borders at ridiculing the name of the Lord our God."

The bishop made it clear that it is not a personal attack on Rami and that he only had a problem with how they used "God's word".

"I do not object in using the name of God in the production, since religion is an integral part of our people's daily lives, but I object to the ridiculous way it is being used. The aim comes out as if it is trying to show how ridiculous it is to hold the creed of being evangelical and of born again."

The actress, plays the role of the flamboyant Gracious Mabuza aka TGOM, who is a rival of the Khoza family.

TGOM occasionally quotes Bible scriptures, which she revealed earlier to a fan that she adds to her script.

Rami also took to social media, partly shook by the Bishop whom she claimed to have personally known all her life, to respond.

"Then again, in other news... the Bishop whom I love, respect and have known all my life put this on FB. Is anybody out there...? Am I missing the mark? Haai, this gospel bakithi!"

The actress declined to give any further comment.

Read the rest of the open letter from the bishop below:

Grace and peace to the Executive Producers, and the entire cast and crew of The Queen. Firstly I would like to thank...

Posted by Abp Elect Abraham Sibiya on Tuesday, 16 January 2018

The Afrotainment & Big Nuz 'split' deciphered

Fans have been left scratching their heads in confusion after it was confirmed this week that Big Nuz had parted ways with record label Afrotainment, ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Bathabile on moving to New York and leaving fame for school

Actress Bathabile Mashigo, known for her role as Grace Medupe on Scandal!, has had two stints in New York but returned both times because she wanted ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Nomvelo Makhanya on fighting depression: I stay true to myself now

Several years after opening up about her hospitalisation with anxiety, bipolar and depression, Scandal! actress Nomvelo Makhanya says she is in a ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Jonathan Boynton-Lee on new production company: I want to make Simba proud

Top Billing presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee has registered a production company named after his best friend, Simba Mhere, who died in a car accident ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Brenda Fassie biopic feud turns ugly- 'Bongani is trying to play the victim'

Veteran musician Chicco Twala has questioned Bongani Fassie's character and intentions, as a feud over the production rights of an upcoming biopic ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Heated twar! It's People's Bae vs Pearl Thusi over her 'savage' comments TshisaLIVE
  2. Minnie Dlamini on divorce rumours: 'Being a wife is the most important role in ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl slams EFF H&M vandalism: Just misrepresent us all as savages ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Tebogo on Khanyi split: I lost my best friend TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau pens split confirmation - fans refuse to believe it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
Unisa’s Durban campus disrupted by strike
X