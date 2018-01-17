Chris Gxalaba: I'm 55 but I have a lot more to offer

Although veteran actor Chris Gxalaba is almost 55-years-old, he's certain he still has more to offer and is glad his passion is in an industry that has no retirement age.

The Nkululeko actor told TshisaLIVE old age in the acting industry is myth he won't entertain.

"I am 55, but I have a lot more to offer. I am blessed in that at the age of 55, I am still young in the industry. There's only one such industry where there's no retirement. When you are in this industry you are in it for life, especially if you love it and it loves you back."

He shared the lessons that he has learnt throughout his career.

"As long as you are dedicated and love what you are doing, there will always be work. You also have to have good relationships."

The actor, who boasts over two decades in the industry, admitted he felt more at home on the theatre stage and has now found his way back there. Chris has starred in theatre plays like The Suitcase, Cry the Beloved Country and Sizwe Banzi is Dead.

However, his resumé on the small screen is also impressive, having featured in productions like Soul City, Home Affairs and Stokvel.

He also said that he helps new talent.

"There are some who want to be mentored. They come to you and ask if this is how things work and then you can help. Then there's the other breed, the ones that know everything and look at you like, 'who the heck you?'" he said.

Currently, Chris plays the role of a single father, who is working hard to make sure his son has all he needs. He said his role on Nkululeko was one of the easiest ones he's had to portray in terms preparation.

Chris said he was just grateful to be living a life of gratitude.

"I've done what I love and I'm a still enjoying it. I have my family, they are good enough for me. There are no regrets as to what or how I have lived."