EXPLAINER: Only in SA...what is UnDVDyelani manje?

One of the most amazing things about being a South African is that despite having eleven official languages (and many unofficial ones), we always find a way to add more words to our vocabulary, and the latest word UnDVDyelani is all the proof you need.

The word has been doing the rounds on social media after a video of an unknown woman being recorded without her knowledge went viral.

In the video the woman who was caught off-guard and wanted to find out why she was being recorded blurted out, "Undvdyelani manje?" (why are you filming me). However, the direct translation of the word means, "why are you DVD'ing me?".