First People's Bae, now Helen Zille -Pearl Thusi dragged for being 'fake deep'

Just hours after causing a frenzy on social media for her feud with the EFF, actress Pearl Thusi has once again come under fire for taking shots at politicians.

As the internet still reeled from a stinging message sent to Pearl by EFF spokesperson Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who described her as a "ANC self-hating mascot", the star took to Twitter to respond to Helen Zille's comments about infrastructure during Apartheid.

In the tweet Pearl told Helen the people were more interested in getting back their land.