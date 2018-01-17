TshisaLIVE

First People's Bae, now Helen Zille -Pearl Thusi dragged for being 'fake deep'

17 January 2018 - 11:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Pearl Thusi took on Helen Zille in a tweet on Tuesday.
Pearl Thusi took on Helen Zille in a tweet on Tuesday.
Image: Via Instagram

Just hours after causing a frenzy on social media for her feud with the EFF, actress Pearl Thusi has once again come under fire for taking shots at politicians.

As the internet still reeled from a stinging message sent to Pearl by EFF spokesperson Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who described her as a "ANC self-hating mascot", the star took to Twitter to respond to Helen Zille's comments about infrastructure during Apartheid.

In the tweet Pearl told Helen the people were more interested in getting back their land. 

While some followers applauded Pearl for her comments, many believed that she was trying to score points with the EFF and looking for attention. 

Pearl sparked a feud with the EFF this week after some of its members stormed H&M stores across the country over the weekend in protest over a 'racist advert' that featured a black child with the saying, "coolest monkey in the jungle". 

In social media messages she accused the EFF of inciting "violence and fear" and "misrepresenting all of us as savages".

Mbuyiseni hit back at Pearl, accusing her of adopting the "oppressor's language".

"ANC self-hating mascot who believes blacks with stones fighting oppression are savages. It would be a waste of breath to show her that she's adopted the oppressor's language to describe blacks," he said.

Nomvelo Makhanya on fighting depression: I stay true to myself now

Several years after opening up about her hospitalisation with anxiety, bipolar and depression, Scandal! actress Nomvelo Makhanya says she is in a ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Bathabile on moving to New York and leaving fame for school

Actress Bathabile Mashigo, known for her role as Grace Medupe on Scandal!, has had two stints in New York but returned both times because she wanted ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

The Afrotainment & Big Nuz 'split' deciphered

Fans have been left scratching their heads in confusion after it was confirmed this week that Big Nuz had parted ways with record label Afrotainment, ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Brenda Fassie biopic feud turns ugly- 'Bongani is trying to play the victim'

Veteran musician Chicco Twala has questioned Bongani Fassie's character and intentions, as a feud over the production rights of an upcoming biopic ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Heated twar! It's People's Bae vs Pearl Thusi over her 'savage' comments TshisaLIVE
  2. Minnie Dlamini on divorce rumours: 'Being a wife is the most important role in ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl slams EFF H&M vandalism: Just misrepresent us all as savages ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Tebogo on Khanyi split: I lost my best friend TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau pens split confirmation - fans refuse to believe it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First day of school at Hoërskool Overvaal rocked by protest
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X