First People's Bae, now Helen Zille -Pearl Thusi dragged for being 'fake deep'
Just hours after causing a frenzy on social media for her feud with the EFF, actress Pearl Thusi has once again come under fire for taking shots at politicians.
As the internet still reeled from a stinging message sent to Pearl by EFF spokesperson Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who described her as a "ANC self-hating mascot", the star took to Twitter to respond to Helen Zille's comments about infrastructure during Apartheid.
In the tweet Pearl told Helen the people were more interested in getting back their land.
Uyadika lo mlungu yesses !!!!! We didn’t ask for roads and infrastructure Helen. Give us the land and take your roads!!!! https://t.co/6kyR3G8VaL— PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) January 16, 2018
While some followers applauded Pearl for her comments, many believed that she was trying to score points with the EFF and looking for attention.
Lol so after that tweet ya Ndlozi I see you’re trying so hard to stay relevant 🙄 this ain’t necessary Pearl you should learn to keep quite sometimes.! your opinion does not matter— IG Boitumelo_Mmatli (@Tumi_mmatli) January 16, 2018
What land ? The one they took from savages ? pic.twitter.com/vxGh130w19— Land. EFF (@regi_ntsiki) January 16, 2018
I see you're trying to get back on black Twitter's good graces. Hayi, Pearl. pic.twitter.com/kczYeCf2ES— celiwe the shitholer🇿🇦 (@CeliweMxhalisa) January 16, 2018
Mara guys let's be real people, I don't like Helen but this ain't necessary first of which land did Helen take???.. secondly think before you talk— Happy (@super_pacman94) January 16, 2018
Pearl sparked a feud with the EFF this week after some of its members stormed H&M stores across the country over the weekend in protest over a 'racist advert' that featured a black child with the saying, "coolest monkey in the jungle".
In social media messages she accused the EFF of inciting "violence and fear" and "misrepresenting all of us as savages".
Mbuyiseni hit back at Pearl, accusing her of adopting the "oppressor's language".
"ANC self-hating mascot who believes blacks with stones fighting oppression are savages. It would be a waste of breath to show her that she's adopted the oppressor's language to describe blacks," he said.
