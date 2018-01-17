TshisaLIVE

Fit & strong: Pabi Maloi came to slay

17 January 2018 - 07:20 By Jessica Levitt
Pabi Maloi is living her best fitness life
Pabi Maloi is living her best fitness life
Image: Instagram

She gave birth at the end of 2016 and almost immediately seemed to go into fitness mode.

Now, just over a year later, Pabi is in better shape than ever.

She always posts about her fitness endeavours and, boy, can you see that she is serious about pumping iron.

A celebratory year. 🎉 💪🏾🍍

A post shared by Lekholokoe Rose 💡Genesis 1:3 (@pabimoloi) on

Of course, it's not just gym wear where you can see her results.

A mother. A voice. A celebratory year 🎉🍍

A post shared by Lekholokoe Rose 💡Genesis 1:3 (@pabimoloi) on

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Minnie Dlamini on divorce rumours: 'Being a wife is the most important role in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl slams EFF H&M vandalism: Just misrepresent us all as savages ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Tebogo on Khanyi split: I lost my best friend TshisaLIVE
  4. It's not falling apart- 'Broke' Meyiwa family want to finish Senzo's house TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I have H&M clothes I'm going to burn' – Local celebs outraged over racist ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X