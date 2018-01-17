IN MEMES: Yimlo viewers can’t deal with 'ungrateful' Nthabi
37-year-old, Nthabi took to reality show Yimlo on Tuesday to confess to her mother and partner that even though she told everyone she was a teacher, she was actually working as a cleaner.
Nthabi's story had many in tears until they discovered that her mother had been sending her money and had allegedly paid for her teaching qualification.
And things got even more dramatic when Nthabi confessed about her double life to her mother, only to discover that her mother had known all along.
Twitter was flooded with messages and memes applauding Nthabi's mother for her unconditional love. Users also dragged Nthabi for not seizing her opportunities.
It's so sad that our parents try so hard for us to get a better life regardless of our background ....by doing our best to make the best out of the given opportunity we are not doing them any favours but we paving our own future #YimLo pic.twitter.com/qxJXmfjgKH— Jeanette Mokhele (@JeanetteMokhel2) January 16, 2018
#YimLo the support that Nthabi has from her mother. Many would kill for the opportunities she's been given and she doesn't even realise that pic.twitter.com/pLY0b8IYd6— Hello Pununu🌼 (@Bonang_Ika) January 16, 2018
Nthabiseng you don't owe anyone a qualification,you're already a teacher in the spiritual it it's only a matter of manifestation 😂😂 #yimlo pic.twitter.com/EFRy5UYI9a— Nickangelo (@Nick_Nchaupe) January 16, 2018
#YimLo this woman needs help serious help pic.twitter.com/zhRXJWqoy7— stanley ngema (@chizzboy99) January 16, 2018
Okay But Nthabi didnt ask for Forgiveness... Why? #Yimlo pic.twitter.com/NLrwgHgR4h— Nwa-Mfezi (@Nwa_Hlayiseka) January 16, 2018
The things we put our parents through... #yimlo pic.twitter.com/hiZRQu1Q9V— Karabo Mathebula 💎 (@Neo_Smangele) January 16, 2018
#YimLo I was scared for Nthabi as she was confessing, as it's me living that double life pic.twitter.com/KP4LKeKbL7— @SkullsOnDecks (@Gaijinguyy) January 16, 2018
Others suggested that the weight of expectation put on Nthabi by her mom was too much and had contributed to her lying.
#YimLo— I Tweet What I Like (@NtateMay) January 16, 2018
Expectations from parents can lead to such lies. When you're a trophy child, you can't afford to disappoint. pic.twitter.com/jIzTKsq3Rw
Nthabiseng was forced to lie because her mom wanted her to be a teacher. Her mom chose a career for her. Parents shouldn’t do that #YimLo— Lisa Shiba (@Lisa_S1) January 16, 2018
Today #YimLo shows us the damage society and family expectations cause to our loved ones— 👑KING🛡🗡SAVAGE🔱 (@MrLuvo) January 16, 2018
A 37 yr old resorted to lying to her mother just to make her hear what she wants to hear. Said she’s a teacher while she’s a cleaner😥
Let accept each other for all our weaknesses & flaws
The show's host Dineo Ranaka has garnered praise for her role on the show but with the drama intensifying, viewers suggested they get in Please Step In presenter Angie "Mam Angie" Diale.
Is Dineo a counselor though? Even Nimrod on Utatakho o tsamaya le a professional le Mam Angie is a professional counselor coz this situation could flare up #YimLo pic.twitter.com/RcG0hhvjgY— Sekamo Mohajane™ (@LordSkem) January 16, 2018
