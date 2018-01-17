TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Yimlo viewers can't deal with 'ungrateful' Nthabi

17 January 2018
Yimlo host Dineo Ranaka tried to help Nthabi come clean about her double life.
37-year-old, Nthabi took to reality show Yimlo on Tuesday to confess to her mother and partner that even though she told everyone she was a teacher, she was actually working as a cleaner.

Nthabi's story had many in tears until they discovered that her mother had been sending her money and had allegedly paid for her teaching qualification.

And things got even more dramatic when Nthabi confessed about her double life to her mother, only to discover that her mother had known all along.

Twitter was flooded with messages and memes applauding Nthabi's mother for her unconditional love. Users also dragged Nthabi for not seizing her opportunities.

Others suggested that the weight of expectation put on Nthabi by her mom was too much and had contributed to her lying.

The show's host Dineo Ranaka has garnered praise for her role on the show but with the drama intensifying, viewers suggested they get in Please Step In presenter Angie "Mam Angie" Diale.

