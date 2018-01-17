Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome baby via surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child together on Monday. Kim made the announcement on her app.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."

The couple used a surrogate as Kim has placenta accreta - a life-threatening condition that caused complications during the birth of her second child, Saint.

US celebrity site TMZ reported Kim was in the hospital delivery room when the surrogate gave birth and was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby.

Kanye was also there, but stayed behind a curtain during birth. Only once his daughter was born and Kim had the chance to hold her, did he get to hold her.

There is no news on a name as yet.