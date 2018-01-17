TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago defends Zodwa Wabantu from booty haters

17 January 2018 - 10:57 By Kyle Zeeman
Lerato Kganyago says it is Zodwa's prerogative to show off her booty.
Lerato Kganyago says it is Zodwa's prerogative to show off her booty.
Image: Via Lerato Kganyago's Instagram

Lerato Kganyago has slammed people who have attacked Zodwa Wabantu for showing off her body, which continues to be a major talking point. 

During a discussion about women body shaming each other and policing what is acceptable behaviour, Lerato claimed that it was ironic to applaud celebs for their summer bodies, but criticise Zodwa when she did the same.

"Hypocrisy! So many Instagram girls and well known female personalities that pose with their behinds exposed and get all the 'serve, slay, fry us, etc' but Zodwa gets the name calling ?Why? Bayadika! Nonsensical! SMH"

Zodwa made headlines recently when a video of her taking off her panties on stage went viral on social media and led to a meeting with her boss, DJ Tira to discuss her conduct. 

Lerato explained that she did not condone Zodwa's behaviour on stage, only her right to wear a bikini and show off her booty without being judged by others. 

"You see that I don’t condone! But her posing in bikini’s with her behind out, nothing wrong. She’s no different to the rest of the other ladies who do it, famous or not, she too deserves all the praises!". 

The dancer's behaviour was called into question last week after comedian Celeste Ntuli labelled Zodwa "disgusting" for her pantyless antics. Zodwa responded by calling Celeste a "dirty pig" and telling her to stop using her name to promote her business.

The feud also drew reaction from actress Ayanda Borotho, who slammed suggestions that women showing off their private bits was liberal or feminist.

The Afrotainment & Big Nuz 'split' deciphered

Fans have been left scratching their heads in confusion after it was confirmed this week that Big Nuz had parted ways with record label Afrotainment, ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Bathabile on moving to New York and leaving fame for school

Actress Bathabile Mashigo, known for her role as Grace Medupe on Scandal!, has had two stints in New York but returned both times because she wanted ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Nomvelo Makhanya on fighting depression: I stay true to myself now

Several years after opening up about her hospitalisation with anxiety, bipolar and depression, Scandal! actress Nomvelo Makhanya says she is in a ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Brenda Fassie biopic feud turns ugly- 'Bongani is trying to play the victim'

Veteran musician Chicco Twala has questioned Bongani Fassie's character and intentions, as a feud over the production rights of an upcoming biopic ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Heated twar! It's People's Bae vs Pearl Thusi over her 'savage' comments TshisaLIVE
  2. Minnie Dlamini on divorce rumours: 'Being a wife is the most important role in ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl slams EFF H&M vandalism: Just misrepresent us all as savages ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Tebogo on Khanyi split: I lost my best friend TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau pens split confirmation - fans refuse to believe it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First day of school at Hoërskool Overvaal rocked by protest
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X