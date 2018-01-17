Maps Maponyane clears the air after Twitter goes into attack mode
Maps Maponyane had to clear the air after Twitter went on the attack in reaction to a tweet he posted to a fan who had a dream about him and Will Smith.
"Wow I dreamt that Will Smith & @MapsMaponyane were fighting over me. It was hectic. The cops were even called. Maps was in the middle of proposing to me on the beach then Will came out of no where telling me I mustn't say yes to Maps cause I'm in love with him. Maps was shook," wrote the fan on Twitter.
Maps responded and said he'd understand if she chose Will Smith and he'd even get off his knee to give Will the ring.
"I understand if you chose Will by the way, it would be the right thing to do. In fact, I'd be surprised if I didn't just get up off my knee and give him the ring so he could propose to you in the dream."
Twitter thought it was a diss and went cray.
Dude "savage Twitter" has you bad pic.twitter.com/zxVc4mWOtq— Miss_Tandile😆 JamBase, Mahlathi😆😏😏 (@mtandile) January 16, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 she will never say anything concerning the dream again. Never 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/93Y7xltT5U— ß e n n y_C a m e d ï (@Benny_38720) January 15, 2018
Hayi Maps u dissing the girl here. If u read it properly she was excited u proposed! Eish u rongo— Just Human (@JustHum41060171) January 16, 2018
Maps eventually had to come back and explain that he meant no offence and had to explain what he meant.
Y'all are outta control😂 This really wasn't a curve or diss, I was just letting @2lithabottle that there's no way I could possibly compete with Will Smith and I can see why her mind made him save her from my proposal😂😂😂😂 If anything I was dissing myself.— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) January 16, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE