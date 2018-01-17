TshisaLIVE

Nyan'Nyan contestant's 'lit confession' leaves Twitter shook

17 January 2018 - 09:11 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda Potwana has to sit through some awkward moments as participants confess.
Image: Via SABC 1 Twitter

Twitter went bonkers after a woman confessed on Nyan'Nyan to removing her boyfriend to cheat with his friend on their bed. 

During last night's episode viewers were introduced to Kgomotso and Mpendulo, who  had been dating for almost six years. However, after a night out Kgomotso had a one night stand with Mpendulo's friend in his bed.

Viewers were left shook when Kgomotso explained that because they were all drunk, they ended up on Mpendulo's bed, but they removed him so they could have sex. 

The cherry on top was that Kgomotso fell pregnant and kept it a secret until they called the show to intervene.

Twitter was shocked that only three years later, the truth surfaced. The memes came flooding in:

