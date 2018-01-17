Nyan'Nyan contestant's 'lit confession' leaves Twitter shook
Twitter went bonkers after a woman confessed on Nyan'Nyan to removing her boyfriend to cheat with his friend on their bed.
During last night's episode viewers were introduced to Kgomotso and Mpendulo, who had been dating for almost six years. However, after a night out Kgomotso had a one night stand with Mpendulo's friend in his bed.
Viewers were left shook when Kgomotso explained that because they were all drunk, they ended up on Mpendulo's bed, but they removed him so they could have sex.
The cherry on top was that Kgomotso fell pregnant and kept it a secret until they called the show to intervene.
Twitter was shocked that only three years later, the truth surfaced. The memes came flooding in:
#NyanNyan If I was Mpendulo I would help her pack Asap...Ngeke I Purity nama Pampers are too expensive.. pic.twitter.com/jAFlffVN5K— 👑Mhuntuza... (@SimnikiiweBeko) January 16, 2018
#NyanNyan— #VumsTheArtist (@vumani_vums) January 16, 2018
I thought I've seen it all...but today pic.twitter.com/53W0h4wbPy
Kgomotso and mpendulo have been dating for 6 years— BLACK G.O.A.T🐐 (@bipzz) January 16, 2018
So kgomotso had a one night with mpendulo's friend in mpendulo's bed and ended up falling pregnant & kept it a secret..
3years later she wants to tell mpendulo that he's not the father#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/1dPmbMH3Y4
But today's matter is way too private. This should have been discussed at home #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/MJtBomx8Ws— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) January 16, 2018
You cheated on him multiple times and he's not the father of your child but you still expect him to marry you? #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/xrvp7I72V5— Ctrl+P (@PumezaZibi) January 16, 2018
#NyanNyan This chick wasn't gonna confess if the child didn't look like the baby daddy 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/nec6oFEpej— _Kwazi_🇿🇦 (@kwazee_m) January 16, 2018
What hurts this guy the most is that they moved him from the bed!!!! #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/dcFjj5Nurw— Vuyo Beshe (@VuyoBeshe) January 16, 2018
#NyanNyan— True Alpha (@EmmanuelThami) January 16, 2018
Like ubugcwele umbhede and we wanted to cheat ...
😂😂😂😂 savage of the year pic.twitter.com/BLSrrOYE07
They moved him from the bed to the couch, then athi yi mistake bebefuna uhlala kakuhle😰😰😰 #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/Ic2aZB54W6— INFLUENCER (@KanyaNkuncwana) January 16, 2018
Mpendulo's tone is confusing me. I don't know whether he's angry at her or happy that she cheated #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/prFK7ndVDZ— Ctrl+P (@PumezaZibi) January 16, 2018
#NyanNyan this Mpendulo guy is so chilled for someone whose been deceived for 3 wonderful years pic.twitter.com/6OPclpIpyd— Simbulele Magatyana (@Cmbulele_Mag) January 16, 2018
I give up! Who do have time to talk English when shocked or angry? This dude... 👐 #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/h1vLTZnlMS— TwittaNerd💂 (@LindoMyeni) January 16, 2018
