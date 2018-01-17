SNAPS: Celeb kids celebrate the first day of school

Thousands of children across the country made their way back to school as the new academic year officially kicked off.

This day is always a bittersweet experience for doting parents, who seem to be more emotional than the kids themselves.

From tears to tantrums and learning to let go - it's a momentous day in a child's life.

Mzansi's famous faces including the likes of Kelly Khumalo, Riky Rick, DJ Shimza, Julius Malema and DJ Sbu shared their kid's first day of school with fans.

Kelly's little girl Thingo was not happy at all. "This didn’t go down very well. At some point she said, 'no mom please don’t leave me here,'" said Kelly.