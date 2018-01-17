TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Celeb kids celebrate the first day of school

17 January 2018 - 11:41 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kelly Khumalo's little girl, Thingo was not a happy camper this morning.
Kelly Khumalo's little girl, Thingo was not a happy camper this morning.
Image: Via Instagram

Thousands of children across the country made their way back to school as the new academic year officially kicked off. 

This day is always a bittersweet experience for doting parents, who seem to be more emotional than the kids themselves. 

From tears to tantrums and learning to let go - it's a momentous day in a child's life. 

Mzansi's famous faces including the likes of Kelly Khumalo, Riky Rick, DJ Shimza, Julius Malema and DJ Sbu shared their kid's first day of school with fans. 

Kelly's little girl Thingo was not happy at all. "This didn’t go down very well. At some point she said, 'no mom please don’t leave me here,'" said Kelly. 

My boy ❤️ #MomyDuties

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

My sun 🌞 #backtoschool

A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on

The Afrotainment & Big Nuz 'split' deciphered

Fans have been left scratching their heads in confusion after it was confirmed this week that Big Nuz had parted ways with record label Afrotainment, ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Bathabile on moving to New York and leaving fame for school

Actress Bathabile Mashigo, known for her role as Grace Medupe on Scandal!, has had two stints in New York but returned both times because she wanted ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Nomvelo Makhanya on fighting depression: I stay true to myself now

Several years after opening up about her hospitalisation with anxiety, bipolar and depression, Scandal! actress Nomvelo Makhanya says she is in a ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Jonathan Boynton-Lee on new production company: I want to make Simba proud

Top Billing presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee has registered a production company named after his best friend, Simba Mhere, who died in a car accident ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Heated twar! It's People's Bae vs Pearl Thusi over her 'savage' comments TshisaLIVE
  2. Minnie Dlamini on divorce rumours: 'Being a wife is the most important role in ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl slams EFF H&M vandalism: Just misrepresent us all as savages ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Tebogo on Khanyi split: I lost my best friend TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau pens split confirmation - fans refuse to believe it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
Unisa’s Durban campus disrupted by strike
X