3 Emtee clapbacks that had us shook last night
Rapper Emtee has never been one to back down from an argument and he once again reaffirmed his status as one of the most savage celebs on social media this week with a series of hectic clapbacks.
Emtee has spoken before of his no-nonsense online persona that will respond to even the slightest provocation, so it was little surprise when a user burst onto his page to tell him to start rapping and Emtee hit back.
Stop thinking u can address the hustla like dat coz u ain’t never even had de money I got on me right now. Hip hop advocate Yamasimba. Futsek!!! Stop playin wimme like u know sum. Nobody ass bitch. I hope ur mama die fuckin wimme. https://t.co/O5IXz9d6gx— YoungCEO (@EmteeSA) January 17, 2018
Emtee was criticised for his remarks but dusted off the hate and launched another attack at a user who he accused of being old and out of touch.
I speak for the youth who don’t have the balls to say FUCK YOU to people like u who think they know everything. Stop seeking my attention umdala. Go to a stokvel or go play Mchina with ur peers old ass nigga. https://t.co/fjGO3TYQDZ— YoungCEO (@EmteeSA) January 17, 2018
Emtee explained that he loved "everything and everyone" except those who attacked him, and challenged anyone who wanted a fight to leave their details in his DM.
I deal wid a hater one by one. Locations, numbers and everything on DM if you a ready to be a hater pulled up on.— YoungCEO (@EmteeSA) January 17, 2018
You don’t wanna be pulled up on by my squad, my fans or the city of Joburg.— YoungCEO (@EmteeSA) January 17, 2018
Emtee told TshisaLIVE late last year that he was aware of what was constantly said about him online and did not appreciate haters trying to crack jokes at his expense.
He later released a single addressing his Twitter critics, claiming they were targeting him because he was successful.
"You be out here on your phone, posting on some kinda sh*t. N*ggas is out there, just talking and yapping. They hating on us because we do things... I pray for my enemies. They know I'm something that they'll never be," he rapped.
