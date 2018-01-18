3 Emtee clapbacks that had us shook last night

Emtee told TshisaLIVE late last year that he was aware of what was constantly said about him online and did not appreciate haters trying to crack jokes at his expense.

He later released a single addressing his Twitter critics, claiming they were targeting him because he was successful.

"You be out here on your phone, posting on some kinda sh*t. N*ggas is out there, just talking and yapping. They hating on us because we do things... I pray for my enemies. They know I'm something that they'll never be," he rapped.