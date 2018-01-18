TshisaLIVE

3 shocking secrets Khanyi Mbau's show gave Twitter this season

18 January 2018 - 11:50 By Chrizelda Kekana
Khanyi Mbau hosted The Big Secret on BET.
Wednesday night saw Khanyi Mbau's reality show, The Big Secret air for the last time, and Twitter went down memory lane to reflect on some of the secrets the show revealed that left them shook.

The show, which helps participants tell their families the truth about their lives, is hosted by Khanyi Mbau and has been a talking point on Twitter since it began.

While tweeps felt last night's show topped the rest, they also looked back on some of the best moments from season 1 in memes.  

The pastor's kid with a double life: 

Miriam, the pastor's kid and leader at a church revealed how her life was not so "holy". 

The secret gambler:

One of the contestants revealed that they had a gambling problem. Twitter wasn't truly shocked until they realised just how far she was willing to go to have something to gamble.

The girlfriend who was actually a 'boyfriend' 

Twitter saved the best secret for last. In the last episode, Mdu found out that Buhle, who he had asked out as his girlfriend was actually his boyfriend.

Although he was shocked, Mdu shared that he had his suspicions with Buhle, especially when he saw "her" hairy chest.

However, he was super understanding about it though, further shocking Twitter.

