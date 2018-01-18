3 shocking secrets Khanyi Mbau's show gave Twitter this season

Wednesday night saw Khanyi Mbau's reality show, The Big Secret air for the last time, and Twitter went down memory lane to reflect on some of the secrets the show revealed that left them shook.

The show, which helps participants tell their families the truth about their lives, is hosted by Khanyi Mbau and has been a talking point on Twitter since it began.

While tweeps felt last night's show topped the rest, they also looked back on some of the best moments from season 1 in memes.

The pastor's kid with a double life:

Miriam, the pastor's kid and leader at a church revealed how her life was not so "holy".