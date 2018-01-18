3 shocking secrets Khanyi Mbau's show gave Twitter this season
Wednesday night saw Khanyi Mbau's reality show, The Big Secret air for the last time, and Twitter went down memory lane to reflect on some of the secrets the show revealed that left them shook.
The show, which helps participants tell their families the truth about their lives, is hosted by Khanyi Mbau and has been a talking point on Twitter since it began.
While tweeps felt last night's show topped the rest, they also looked back on some of the best moments from season 1 in memes.
The pastor's kid with a double life:
Miriam, the pastor's kid and leader at a church revealed how her life was not so "holy".
"I fornicate, I drink alcohol, I party"#BigSecretBET pic.twitter.com/GkQewbackt— Fey (@_FentseM) November 22, 2017
The secret gambler:
One of the contestants revealed that they had a gambling problem. Twitter wasn't truly shocked until they realised just how far she was willing to go to have something to gamble.
So she gambled with my registration money? Okay #BigSecretBET pic.twitter.com/wRSS9fsIP1— Zia🌻 (@ZiyaXulu) January 10, 2018
The girlfriend who was actually a 'boyfriend'
Twitter saved the best secret for last. In the last episode, Mdu found out that Buhle, who he had asked out as his girlfriend was actually his boyfriend.
Although he was shocked, Mdu shared that he had his suspicions with Buhle, especially when he saw "her" hairy chest.
However, he was super understanding about it though, further shocking Twitter.
They Saved The Best For Last #BigSecretBET pic.twitter.com/8xAPlkQiVq— 🤘Octavias😎 (@Fay_Starboy) January 17, 2018
#BigSecretBET Whaaaaatrrrrrttttttttttt!!! jJesus of Nazareth. pic.twitter.com/FCGktyhMV1— Ndumo_Da_Pilot✈ (@Ndumo_RSA) January 17, 2018
How does the ex not know Buhle is a guy? #BigSecretBET pic.twitter.com/keXcsbE49W— BEE 🍫🍫 (@Nthabee_Mai20) January 17, 2018
This is getting out of hand 🤣🤣🤣#BigSecretBET pic.twitter.com/a12KUctq18— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) January 17, 2018
"But I've got a forgiving heart" #BigSecretBET pic.twitter.com/8eLywV9WnU— Zia🌻 (@ZiyaXulu) January 17, 2018
I chest e hairy sooo !! Atleast sbu is so sweet and understandable , he is indeed a gentleman 👏👏👏👏#BigSecretBET pic.twitter.com/eB5NzICvl8— ShoMadjozi's brother (@chrisreymond89) January 17, 2018
Eh this guy is soo cool about this hey #BigSecretBET pic.twitter.com/W53fICr2DY— Reshoketswe ledwaba (@shoxled) January 17, 2018
A round of applause for Sbu for taking this well 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#BigSecretBET pic.twitter.com/cOaKji1cRK— Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) January 17, 2018
Guys he is so Understanding 😭wow imagine if this was on Jerry Springer... destroyed furniture...wig off. Hectic ♥️#BigSecretBET pic.twitter.com/h4XXcMvb70— aGreenSmoothie 🍀 (@uNonhlanhla_M) January 17, 2018
