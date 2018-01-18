Brighton: I didn't speak at Dumi's memorial because it became a media & political thing

Brighton said that he never really appreciated how much of an impact Dumi had on his life.

"I hadn't realised what a powerful friend I had when he was alive. I almost took it for granted. He was very spiritual and a deep thinker. He was younger than me but he was like my uncle. He would constantly be talking about the industry and the way we need to make a positive impact."

He said that Dumi was both humble and selfless, constantly looking for opportunities to help people stay positive and happy.

Brighton credits his friend with being one of the few people to really look out for him in the industry, especially after he was swallowed by the pressure to keep up the "rockstar life" of a celeb.

"Without a doubt the most difficult part of being an actor is the fame. People struggle to separate the actor from the character and more often than not you find yourself (as an actor) not being able to stay from the limelight.

"In the beginning stages of my career, I felt an unnecessary pressure to have expensive things to show fans you are successful and fit their expectations of what an actor should wear or drive. You end up in debt and making silly mistakes. I experienced all of that"

He said he was brought down to earth by those close to him, who would tell him he was making the wrong decisions.

"They kept me in check and I was lucky because It is often hard to find genuine friends in this industry. They gave me perspective and helped me see what was real and what was not."