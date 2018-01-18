Tuna and Provitas - Itu can make us a snack any time

Shem. Soccer star Itu Khune played chef on Wednesday night and probably didn't expect the amount of feedback he got.

He chopped up some cucumber and onion and mixed it with tuna. He added avo and lemon juice and had fans enthralled as he carefully dished it up onto six Provitas with expert precision. No, really. The double taps were in abundance.

Itu, who was wearing an apron and no shirt, got many fans wondering if he was playing naked chef.