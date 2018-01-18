Twitter asks if #UyangthandaNa's Ayanda has been in a 'glass closet'
Even before the show began, Twitter was already buzzing with excitement to meet Ayanda who hoped to win his crush's heart on Uyang'thanda Na? and he was everything they hoped he would be.
Ayanda explained that he was a homosexual man who had been in the closet until he made a decision to ask for the show's help to confess his love for his long time crush. He said he wanted to wait until he found a guy that would be serious enough to put a ring on it.
Unfortunately for Ayanda, his crush also turned his proposal down, saying he was in love with his main ex... awks!
Twitter had a hard time believing that people were oblivious to the fact that Ayanda is gay and asked if he was in a glass closet.
Tweeps loved the show and was fascinated by Ayanda's story:
Nna ke confused maan, what closet was Ayanda hiding in?#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/t7I1aACPup— Perekisi. (@itsNalediM) January 17, 2018
Bathong in the closet or he means a glass closet #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/K0O5R3Rmli— Irvin Pooe🌈 (@Irvinpooe) January 17, 2018
....The closet that Ayanda was in. #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/4XATKXy5an— Siza (@Slysiza) January 17, 2018
#UyangthandaNa Watching this show with my parents ey..."I'm ON the closet" 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gFKx42wmJ9— DiddleDaddle (@Magaduzela_Siba) January 17, 2018
#UyangthandaNa closet my foot 😂😂😂😂😂 bhuti you gay pic.twitter.com/t4vvoFxOcy— Mlu Mbambo (@Mlungisimbambo4) January 17, 2018
Apparently people didn't know Ayanda's gay...#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/mdZ567ztU8— The Simple Guy (@IamShaun_D) January 17, 2018
Must be a glass closet. #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/YApGelrFpr— Nhlanhla Mchunu (@NhlanhlaMchunu0) January 17, 2018
Tonight episode is just too much 😂😂😂 #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/7kJunf9sl4— Nonhlanhla Maseko (@nhl9nhl9) January 17, 2018
If Ayanda says he was in the closet then he was in the closet #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/QrZdibOaQK— Ayanda Cele (@Ayanda_Cele) January 18, 2018
Just when the country was digesting Ayanda's over the top personality, Musa also dropped some wisdom on them.
Everybody knows what it means to be a 'side chick' or 'main chick', but up until last night the concept of someone being the 'main ex' was never explored but Musa shed some light on it.
Apparently, the one ex you will always go back to, qualifies at the 'main ex'!
#UyangthandaNa— /L\e/S\e/D\i (@_Hybreed_) January 17, 2018
Kanti, is there different types of Ex's? pic.twitter.com/NcGpXbzjqM
Main ex: The ex that you always go back to. #UyangthandaNa— I'm Len 🎈 (@LenSigasa) January 17, 2018
This guy though. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LUxD3CQNhg
I wonder if I'm anyone's "main ex" #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/5XvP7rJ0XZ— Moratišo ❤️ (@Mmaba2mash) January 17, 2018
I think the entire country is overwhelmed by Ayanda! We were never ready yaz! #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/K3uo7EJ1VJ— MaRadebe (@YonelaZihlangu) January 17, 2018
#UyangthandaNa— Eye gene (@Menzi_nd) January 17, 2018
Today's episode was so 👏😂 pic.twitter.com/Il2lYdrhol
