Twitter asks if #UyangthandaNa's Ayanda has been in a 'glass closet'

18 January 2018 - 11:21 By Chrizelda Kekana
Uyang'thanda na?'s Ayanda gave Twitter life!
Uyang'thanda na?'s Ayanda gave Twitter life!
Even before the show began, Twitter was already buzzing with excitement to meet  Ayanda who hoped to win his crush's heart on Uyang'thanda Na? and he was everything they hoped he would be.

Ayanda explained that he was a homosexual man who had been in the closet until he made a decision to ask for the show's help to confess his love for his long time crush. He said he wanted to wait until he found a guy that would be serious enough to put a ring on it.

Unfortunately for Ayanda, his crush also turned his proposal down, saying he was in love with his main ex... awks!

Twitter had a hard time believing that people were oblivious to the fact that Ayanda is gay and asked if he was in a glass closet. 

Tweeps loved the show and was fascinated by Ayanda's story: 

Just when the country was digesting Ayanda's over the top personality, Musa  also dropped some wisdom on them.

Everybody knows what it means to be a 'side chick' or 'main chick', but up until last night the concept of someone being the 'main ex' was never explored but Musa  shed some light on it.

Apparently, the one ex you will always go back to, qualifies at the 'main ex'!

