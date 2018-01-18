TshisaLIVE

Twitter reacts to Real Talk's 'R500K' interview with Bathabile Dlamini

18 January 2018 - 09:15 By Chrizelda Kekana
Host of Real Talk with Anele, Anele Mdoda.
Image: Via Real Talk with Anele Season 4 Episode 1

Popular SABC reality show, Real Talk with Anele Mdoda came under fire by social media users after reports emerged that the public broadcaster received a R500K payment for controversial Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to appear on the show. 

Daily Maverick on Wednesday reported that the two-hour profile interview of the minister, which aired in December was part of a strategic pr plan for the minister, who hogged headlines for the majority of 2017.  The paper reported that the SABC received R500,000 to air the interview.

The SABC and the minister's office have since confirmed that the payment took place. 

Twitter couldn't believe that one of their favourite shows would "sell their soul" for money. 

In the wake of the debacle, Anele came out to set the record straight that she personally did not receive any money. 

"They can have it out. As long as they don't insinuate that I took the money. My word. My poor name! Literally poor if I would be willing to throw it away for R500 000. Okay as long as that's cleared up. I am good now," she said. 

Even though Anele distanced herself from the debacle, Twitter was not impressed. 

