Twitter reacts to Real Talk's 'R500K' interview with Bathabile Dlamini
Popular SABC reality show, Real Talk with Anele Mdoda came under fire by social media users after reports emerged that the public broadcaster received a R500K payment for controversial Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to appear on the show.
Daily Maverick on Wednesday reported that the two-hour profile interview of the minister, which aired in December was part of a strategic pr plan for the minister, who hogged headlines for the majority of 2017. The paper reported that the SABC received R500,000 to air the interview.
The SABC and the minister's office have since confirmed that the payment took place.
Twitter couldn't believe that one of their favourite shows would "sell their soul" for money.
In the wake of the debacle, Anele came out to set the record straight that she personally did not receive any money.
"They can have it out. As long as they don't insinuate that I took the money. My word. My poor name! Literally poor if I would be willing to throw it away for R500 000. Okay as long as that's cleared up. I am good now," she said.
Even though Anele distanced herself from the debacle, Twitter was not impressed.
So your SASSA card was preloaded with half a million? pic.twitter.com/UqwU1h3DtL— Superficial People (@isaacs_tebogo) January 17, 2018
Bathabile dlamini ; when is she dropping this album ,since she's being promoted by Anele . #RealTalkWithAnele #sabcnews #SASSA pic.twitter.com/Mx6GdZ37OA— sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) January 18, 2018
Richard Mdluli is asked if he wants to resign and he agrees... nice life, others are just fire.— Thulani Mofokeng (@thulanimofoken3) January 17, 2018
Same day, we find out that Bathabile Dlamini used SASSA money to pay #SABC R500k for an interview.
And then there's #HoërskoolOvervaal
It's only the 17th of January guys 😲 pic.twitter.com/6jKxN8yUAK
Don't be shy, tell us the truth, she did throw some of that money to u right .....she made it rain Anele, she made it rain on your show n u swimming in that welfare cash, say it like u mean it..SHE MADE IT RAIN.😂😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dyMwBjMoQ3— T. Isaiah (@thabisom50) January 17, 2018
What is this about Bathabile Dlamini using SASSA money to pay Anele for an interview, half a million ka moka😯. Can this woman be fired already re lapile hle pic.twitter.com/NxhgpMlkSe— Mahlatse (@mahlatseTalks) January 18, 2018
First Bathabile Dlamini used R1million of #SASSA money to hire private security for her kids after they were phoned by prisoners. Now she paid R500k to Anele Mdoda to re-brand her corrupt, drunken brand.#BathabileDlamini uses SASSA as a personal kitty.#RealTalkWithAnele #SABC pic.twitter.com/1Pdz0bnZ9L— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) January 18, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE